Global Smart Glasses Markets 2024-2028 with Meta, Vuzix, Seiko Epson, EssilorLuxottica, Amazon, TCL Electronics, LUCYD EYEWEAR, Lenovo, Huawei, and Xiaomi Dominating

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Glasses Market by Monocular & Binocular Glasses, Monochrome, Full-Color Display, Photochromic, Electrochromic, Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PLD), Suspended Particles Device, Gaming, Remote Inspection, Telemedicine - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart glasses market is estimated to grow from USD 878.8 million in 2024 to USD 4.12 billion in 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4%

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the smart glasses market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The smart glasses market has a promising growth potential due to several factors such as the growing adoption of smart glasses in the industrial sector, increased demand for AR and MR smart glasses, and rapid technological developments. Developments in 5G technologies and consumer market expansion are expected to create massive opportunities for the smart glasses market.

Meta (US), Vuzix (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), EssilorLuxottica (France), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (China), LUCYD EYEWEAR (US), Lenovo (China), Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), and Xiaomi (China) are the some of the key players in the smart glasses market.

These leading companies possess a wide portfolio of products, establishing a prominent presence in established as well as emerging markets. The study provides a detailed competitive analysis of these key players in the smart glasses market, presenting their company profiles, most recent developments, and key market strategies.

Rising adoption in industrial sector to drive the smart glasses market.



The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rapid technological advancements in technologies such as AR, displays, and sensors, increased demand for AR and MR smart glasses, and increasing adoption in industrial sector. It presents significant opportunities through developments in 5G technologies, and consumer market expansion. Increasing adoption in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, warehousing, and construction for remote assistance, employee training, and hands-free capabilities is boosting their demand. Their ability to enhance efficiency and safety for workers is creating demand for smart glasses from industries.



Monocular smart glasses segment is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Monocular smart glasses provide a single display that projects information to one eye. This gives the user complete freedom for one eye, making them suitable for situations that require surrounding vision. It also provides an unobstructed view of the surroundings. Monocular smart glasses are often lightweight and compact and offer enhanced comfort. They are used in logistics, maintenance, and field services industries where hands-free access to information is required. Monocular smart glasses enable users to access information hands-free while working on other tasks improving their efficiency. In construction, maintenance, and logistics, workers can view data using these glasses, and operate machines/equipment without needing other devices.



Advanced smart glasses to witness significant CAGR for feature segment during the forecast period.



Advanced smart glasses integrate high-quality audio systems. These devices have speakers that are built into the frames, and project sound directly into the user's ears, allowing for music playback, phone calls, and interaction with voice assistants. It is equipped with a microphone that reduces background noise and records clear audio for calls and voice commands. The camera in advanced smart glass is a major selling point. this allows users to capture and share experiences seamlessly. They also have integrated cameras for recording videos.



Consumer industry set to hold a significant market share by 2030.



In the consumer market, smart glasses enhance personal experiences by integrating digital features into daily life. These devices offer a range of functionalities such as media consumption, navigation, and social interaction. They have emerged as a versatile tool in the consumer industry, enhancing experiences across various domains such as entertainment, communication, gaming, and navigation. Their ability to overlay digital information onto the real world through AR provides unique applications that cater to diverse consumer needs.



Asia Pacific is likely to hold prominent market share in 2024.



The smart glasses market in the Asia Pacific is categorized further into Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. China being the technological prowess, India being the most attractive region considering the youth in the country adopting to smart wear technology are expected to be the drivers for the growth of the market in the region. The presence of key technology providers and massive consumer market opportunities in the China, innovation in manufacturing and advanced technologies creating high demand in Japan, government support & technological advancements to create opportunities in South Korea and increasing adoption by young Indian population to create massive growth opportunities for the smart glasses market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rapid technological advancement, increased demand for AR and MR smart glasses, and growing adoption in industrial sector), restraints (regulatory constraints and safety concerns, and dynamic consumer preferences) opportunities (developments in 5G technology, and consumer market expansion) and challenges (technical limitations).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the smart glasses market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the smart glasses market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the smart glasses market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $878.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4129.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Vuzix

Meta

Essilorluxottica

Seiko Epson Corporation

Tcl Electronics Holdings Limited

Lenovo

Lucyd Eyewear

Amazon.com, Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi

Snap Inc.

Razer Inc.

Dynabook Inc.

Thirdeye

Realwear Inc

Digilens Inc.

Solos Smartglasses

Xreal, Inc.

Rokid

Ampere LLC

Magic Leap, Inc.

Brilliant Labs

Everysight

Fauna Audio GmbH

Optinvent

Oppo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x49f15

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment