Agricultural Adjuvants Market to Surpass USD 5,789.64 Million by 2032, Predicted CAGR of 4.4%| Polaris Market Research

The market for agricultural adjuvants is poised to witness steady growth, according to the latest research study by Polaris Market Research. The agricultural adjuvants market size was valued at USD 3,936.39 million in 2023. It is projected to grow to USD 5,789.64 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2032.

What Are Agricultural Adjuvants?

Agricultural adjuvants are supplemental substances added to pesticides and other agrochemicals to improve their performance and/or physical properties. Agricultural adjuvants are broadly classified into three categories: surfactants, oil-based adjuvants, and spray adjuvants. Surfactants are activator agents that improve the performance of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides by reducing runoff and increasing surface contact. Oil-based adjuvants are used to increase the absorption of crop protection products by slowing down their drying process.

Spray based adjuvants find applications in modifying the physical properties of the spray solution up to some extent. Spray-based adjuvants can take the form of buffering agents that lower the pH of the spray solution or drift control agents that minimize drift. Agricultural adjuvants may be added to a crop protection product when it’s purchased, or they can be added to a mixture before application. These adjuvants can be used on a wide variety of crop types, including oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables, amongst others. The ability of agricultural adjuvants to improve the coverage, penetration, and absorption of agrochemicals primarily drives the agricultural adjuvants market growth.

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2023 USD 3,936.39 million Market value by 2032 USD 5,789.64 million CAGR 4.4% Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Various factors, including the rising use of agrochemicals to improve crop yield, are driving the demand for agricultural adjuvants

The agricultural adjuvants market segmentation is primarily based on source, formulation, crop type, adoption stage, function, application, and region

The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The top market players are focusing their efforts on R&D to improve their product offerings. Also, they are adopting several strategic initiatives to expand their global presence. The agricultural adjuvants market key players are:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Corteva Agriscience

Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Helena Chemical Company

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC.

Nufarm Limited

Growth Drivers:

Sustainable Agricultural Adjuvants : The increased adoption and application of renewable and sustainable agricultural adjuvant alternatives is one of the primary factors propelling the agricultural adjuvants market demand. The rising use of sustainable adjuvants is due to increased awareness among consumers about the health and environmental hazards associated with the use of chemically derived adjuvants.

: The increased adoption and application of renewable and sustainable agricultural adjuvant alternatives is one of the primary factors propelling the agricultural adjuvants market demand. The rising use of sustainable adjuvants is due to increased awareness among consumers about the health and environmental hazards associated with the use of chemically derived adjuvants. Increased Agrochemicals Use: The rising need to enhance crop production on agricultural lands is having a favorable impact on market expansion. Farmers are increasingly utilizing a variety of agrochemicals to improve crop yields and enhance productivity in order to meet the increasing global agricultural demands.

Opportunities:

Rapid Population Growth: The rapid population growth worldwide has resulted in farmers increasing food grain production. Besides, the diminishing sizes of arable lands due to factors such as rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are placing additional strain on farmers to improve crop yields on limited land. This, in turn, is impacting the agricultural adjuvants market sales favorably.

Regional Overview

North America : North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This region’s growth is primarily fueled by the increased need for crops like fruits, grains, corn, and oils in countries such as the United States and Canada. Besides, the introduction of technology-integrated herbicides for improved functionality is having a favorable impact on the regional market expansion.

: North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This region’s growth is primarily fueled by the increased need for crops like fruits, grains, corn, and oils in countries such as the United States and Canada. Besides, the introduction of technology-integrated herbicides for improved functionality is having a favorable impact on the regional market expansion. Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest agricultural adjuvants market share in 2023. This is due to the presence of countries such as India and China as key producers, exporters, and consumers of pesticide chemicals. Besides, the entry of key players in specific APAC regions to expand their presence further drives the regional market growth.





By Source Outlook:

Petroleum-based

Bio-based

By Formulation Outlook:

Emulsifiable Concentrate

Suspension Concentrate

By Crop Type Outlook:

Oilseeds & Pulses Soyabean Others

Cereals & Grains Rice Wheat Corn Others

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Adoption Stage Outlook:

Tank-Mix

In-Formulation

By Function Outlook:

Utility Adjuvants Buffers/Acidifiers Water conditioners Compatibility agents Antidrift agents Antifoam agents Others

Activator Adjuvants Oil-based Adjuvants Surfactants



By Application Outlook:

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



