Growing Demand for Agrochemicals and Industrial Applications Drives Ethylamine Market Expansion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethylamine market, valued at USD 2,183.9 million in 2023, is projected to grow steadily, reaching USD 3,424.2 million by 2033 with a 4.6% CAGR. Ethylamine, commonly known as ethanamine, finds extensive use in industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals. Its application as a raw ingredient in herbicides and various chemical compounds has been instrumental in fostering its demand, especially in agriculture and industrial sectors.

Demand for ethylamine is primarily driven by its applications in agrochemicals, resins, and pharmaceuticals. The growing agricultural industry, particularly in developing nations, has fueled the requirement for crop protection products where ethylamine is a vital component. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on industrial-grade products for applications in automotive, oil, and gas sectors further contributes to this market's growth trajectory. The petrochemical industry, particularly in North America, plays a significant role in the demand for ethylamine due to the chemical’s utility in producing various derivatives.

"The rising demand for crop protection products and advancements in industrial applications are key drivers of the ethylamine market. With new technologies and product innovations, the market is poised for consistent growth," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from Ethylamine Market Study:

Projected Growth: Ethylamine market to witness a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Ethylamine market to witness a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033. Agrochemical Demand: Rising agrochemical applications position ethylamine as a crucial component, particularly in crop protection.

Rising agrochemical applications position ethylamine as a crucial component, particularly in crop protection. Industrial Applications: Growth in the petrochemical and automotive sectors supports rising demand for ethylamine.

Growth in the petrochemical and automotive sectors supports rising demand for ethylamine. Leading Regions: North America and Asia-Pacific are key markets, with notable growth due to strong petrochemical and automotive demand.

Ethylamine Market Factors Driving Market Growth

Expansion in Agrochemicals: Ethylamine’s role as a critical component in herbicides like Atrazine and Cyanazine bolsters demand, especially as farmers prioritize higher yields. Demand in Pharmaceuticals and Resins: Ethylamine’s use in pharmaceutical manufacturing and as a resin component underlines its versatility. The need for advanced chemicals in adhesives and polymers further strengthens this demand. Growing Automotive Sector: In Asia-Pacific, the booming automotive industry has accelerated demand for ethylamine, given its applications in various automotive components and coatings. Petrochemical Industry Growth: North America benefits from a robust petrochemical industry, with ethylamine serving as a crucial input. This is projected to significantly contribute to overall market growth over the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape in the Ethylamine Market

The ethylamine market is highly competitive, with leading companies investing in research and development to optimize product quality and production efficiency. Companies are focusing on expanding their regional footprint to capture emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America. Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are becoming common as players look to strengthen their positions and expand product portfolios. Key players are also increasingly focusing on sustainable production methods and compliance with safety regulations, particularly given ethylamine’s hazardous nature.

Key Companies Profiled

Arabian Amines Company

BASF SE

Delamines BV

Diamines and Chemicals Ltd.

Dow

Fisher Chemical

Huntsman International LLC

Nouryon

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

Sadara Chemical Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Tosoh Corporation

Recent Developments

Emergence of Bio-Based Alternatives: Research into bio-based amines presents a promising area for market expansion. Companies are exploring bio-based production methods to enhance sustainability.

Research into bio-based amines presents a promising area for market expansion. Companies are exploring bio-based production methods to enhance sustainability. New Agrochemical Formulations: The agrochemical industry is witnessing innovations in herbicide formulations, leading to higher ethylamine demand. For example, advancements in slow-release herbicides improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact, increasing reliance on ethylamine as a raw material.

The agrochemical industry is witnessing innovations in herbicide formulations, leading to higher ethylamine demand. For example, advancements in slow-release herbicides improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact, increasing reliance on ethylamine as a raw material. Automotive Sector Advancements: Ethylamine’s application in automotive coatings and other industrial applications is set to expand as manufacturers seek high-performance materials that meet strict regulatory standards for emissions and durability.





Ethylamine Market: Report Scope & Regional Analysis

Region Market Size (2023, USD Million) Projected Market Size (2033, USD Million) CAGR (2023-2033) North America 780.3 1,225.7 4.4 % Europe 505.9 769.6 4.3 % Asia-Pacific 641.2 1,081.4 5.0 % Latin America 156.1 229.6 4.1 % Middle East & Africa 100.4 157.9 4.6 %

Ethylamine market growth is being propelled in North America due to the robust demand for petrochemicals and the presence of a well-established industrial sector. In Asia-Pacific, rapid industrialization, coupled with a booming automotive market, positions this region as the fastest-growing segment.

Key Segments Profiled in the Market

By Thickeners:

Ethylenediamines (EDA)

Diethylenetriamines (DETA)

Triethylenetetramines (TETA)

Tetraethylenepentamines (TEPA)

By End Use Industry:

Personal Care

Pulp and Paper

Adhesives, Paints, and Resins

Agro Chemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

Other End Use Industries

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Easter Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East and Africa

French Translation –

Le marché mondial de l'éthylamine , évalué à 2 183,9 millions USD en 2023, devrait croître régulièrement pour atteindre 3 424,2 millions USD d'ici 2033 avec un TCAC de 4,6 %. L'éthylamine, communément appelée éthanamine, est largement utilisée dans des industries telles que l'agriculture, les produits pharmaceutiques et la pétrochimie. Son application en tant qu'ingrédient brut dans les herbicides et divers composés chimiques a contribué à stimuler sa demande, en particulier dans les secteurs agricole et industriel.

Analyse de la demande

La demande d'éthylamine est principalement motivée par ses applications dans les produits agrochimiques, les résines et les produits pharmaceutiques. La croissance de l'industrie agricole, en particulier dans les pays en développement, a alimenté la demande de produits de protection des cultures dans lesquels l'éthylamine est un composant essentiel. En outre, l'importance croissante accordée aux produits de qualité industrielle pour les applications dans les secteurs de l'automobile, du pétrole et du gaz contribue davantage à la trajectoire de croissance de ce marché. L'industrie pétrochimique, en particulier en Amérique du Nord, joue un rôle important dans la demande d'éthylamine en raison de l'utilité de ce produit chimique dans la production de divers dérivés.

« La demande croissante de produits de protection des cultures et les progrès des applications industrielles sont les principaux moteurs du marché de l'éthylamine. Grâce aux nouvelles technologies et aux innovations de produits, le marché est prêt à connaître une croissance constante », déclare Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI)

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché sur l’éthylamine :

Croissance projetée : le marché de l'éthylamine devrait connaître un TCAC de 4,6 % de 2023 à 2033.

le marché de l'éthylamine devrait connaître un TCAC de 4,6 % de 2023 à 2033. Demande agrochimique : L’augmentation des applications agrochimiques positionne l’éthylamine comme un composant crucial, notamment dans la protection des cultures.

L’augmentation des applications agrochimiques positionne l’éthylamine comme un composant crucial, notamment dans la protection des cultures. Applications industrielles : La croissance des secteurs pétrochimique et automobile soutient la demande croissante d’éthylamine.

La croissance des secteurs pétrochimique et automobile soutient la demande croissante d’éthylamine. Principales régions : l’Amérique du Nord et l’Asie-Pacifique sont des marchés clés, avec une croissance notable en raison d’une forte demande dans les secteurs pétrochimique et automobile.

Facteurs du marché de l'éthylamine qui stimulent la croissance du marché

Expansion dans le secteur des produits agrochimiques : le rôle de l'éthylamine en tant que composant essentiel des herbicides comme l'atrazine et la cyanazine renforce la demande, d'autant plus que les agriculteurs privilégient des rendements plus élevés. Demande dans les domaines pharmaceutiques et des résines : l'utilisation de l'éthylamine dans la fabrication de produits pharmaceutiques et comme composant de résine souligne sa polyvalence. Le besoin de produits chimiques avancés dans les adhésifs et les polymères renforce encore cette demande. Croissance du secteur automobile : en Asie-Pacifique, l’essor de l’industrie automobile a accéléré la demande d’éthylamine, compte tenu de ses applications dans divers composants et revêtements automobiles. Croissance de l'industrie pétrochimique : l'Amérique du Nord bénéficie d'une industrie pétrochimique robuste, l'éthylamine servant d'intrant essentiel. Cela devrait contribuer de manière significative à la croissance globale du marché au cours de la période de prévision.

Paysage concurrentiel sur le marché de l'éthylamine

Le marché de l'éthylamine est très concurrentiel, les principales entreprises investissant dans la recherche et le développement pour optimiser la qualité des produits et l'efficacité de la production. Les entreprises se concentrent sur l'expansion de leur empreinte régionale pour conquérir les marchés émergents, notamment en Asie et en Amérique latine. Les fusions, acquisitions et partenariats stratégiques deviennent courants, car les acteurs cherchent à renforcer leurs positions et à élargir leur portefeuille de produits. Les principaux acteurs se concentrent également de plus en plus sur les méthodes de production durables et le respect des réglementations de sécurité, en particulier compte tenu de la nature dangereuse de l'éthylamine.

Profil des principales entreprises

Société Arabian Amines

BASF SE

Delamines BV

Diamines et Produits Chimiques Ltée.

Dow

Produits chimiques Fisher

Huntsman International LLC

Nouryon

Société chimique de l'Union orientale

Société chimique Sadara

Société saoudienne des industries de base (SABIC)

Société Tosoh

Développements récents

Émergence d'alternatives biosourcées : la recherche sur les amines biosourcées représente un domaine prometteur pour l'expansion du marché. Les entreprises explorent des méthodes de production biosourcées pour améliorer la durabilité.

les amines biosourcées représente un domaine prometteur pour l'expansion du marché. Les entreprises explorent des méthodes de production biosourcées pour améliorer la durabilité. Nouvelles formulations agrochimiques : l'industrie agrochimique connaît des innovations dans les formulations d'herbicides, ce qui entraîne une demande accrue en éthylamine. Par exemple, les progrès réalisés dans le domaine des herbicides à libération lente améliorent l'efficacité et réduisent l'impact environnemental, ce qui accroît la dépendance à l'éthylamine comme matière première.

l'industrie agrochimique connaît des innovations dans les formulations d'herbicides, ce qui entraîne une demande accrue en éthylamine. Par exemple, les progrès réalisés dans le domaine des herbicides à libération lente améliorent l'efficacité et réduisent l'impact environnemental, ce qui accroît la dépendance à l'éthylamine comme matière première. Progrès du secteur automobile : L'application de l'éthylamine dans les revêtements automobiles et d'autres applications industrielles devrait se développer à mesure que les fabricants recherchent des matériaux hautes performances qui répondent à des normes réglementaires strictes en matière d'émissions et de durabilité.



Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

