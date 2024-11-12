Inventus Mining Outlines Drilling Program at the Pardo Gold Project

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Phase 1 Drill Program at the 100%-owned Pardo gold project located 65 km east of Sudbury, Ontario, will begin in late November 2024. The fully funded program will consist of a grid of approximately 80 vertical holes having an average depth of 12 metres with the objective of systematically sampling an area of known gold mineralization. The process for drilling and sampling has been developed by Inventus to provide data that is adequate to support a future mineral resource estimate.

The program will use large diameter “PQ” core (8.5 cm or 3-3/8” inch in diameter) and photon assay technology to achieve optimal results. The use of large drill core is supported by prior drilling programs in 2016-18, input from Snowden Optiro consulting who have previous experience with this deposit-type, and the results of the Company’s two previous bulk sampling programs that returned 1,000 tonnes at 4.2 gpt gold and 5,000 tonnes at 3.4 gpt gold (see news releases Jan 3, 2018 and Sep 27, 2022).

The gold mineralization at Pardo is unique in that it is flat lying and near surface to a depth of 50 metres. The Phase 1 Drill Program will target areas of gold mineralization that occurs at surface to a depth of 15 metres, where low-cost open cut surface mining could potentially be used.

“The Company currently sits at an exciting juncture; our thorough technical work has led us to a stage where we can confidently start defining a gold resource estimate at Pardo. The project offers several advantages due to the shallow, flat-lying nature of the mineralization and its location proximal to infrastructure which include: 1) Opportunity for low cost per ounce resource definition, 2) Reduced capital requirements for early open-cut surface mining, and 3) Favourable metallurgy with high gold recoveries using standard techniques such as gravity, flotation, and cyanide leaching, which provides flexibility to consider both processing ore offsite or to build a low-capital mill onsite. This first phase of drilling, targeting surface-level mineralization that could be exploited by open cut mining, will be an exciting one as we advance the project and unlock value for our shareholders,” stated Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration.

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Mr. Wesley Whymark

President and Head of Exploration

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 183 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company

