Lectric eBikes Unveils Upgraded Cargo eBike, XPedition 2.0

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lectric eBikes, 2023’s best-selling eBike company in America, today announced the launch of XPedition 2.0 with all-new upgrades, including a torque sensor, refined frame design, front suspension, and much more for the same price as the original XPedition starting price of $1,399.

Co-founders and lifelong friends, CEO Levi Conlow and CINO Robby Deziel, who set out to create an affordable eBike for Levi’s father back in 2019, have since created the most successful eBike company in America by launching the nation’s most popular eBike, the XP 3.0. They followed up on the success of the XP 3.0 with what would become the best-selling cargo eBike, the XPedition, which featured the power to haul up to 450 pounds and the versatility to carry everything from groceries to hard coolers to the most important cargo of all: loved ones, precious pets, and children.

“The XPedition has been the best-selling and most successful cargo eBike in the industry since its debut, and that’s due to its unmatched combination of performance and value,” said Conlow. “With the XPedition 2.0, we’re doubling down on that commitment. Even in a year when many eBike prices have gone up, we’re delivering significant upgrades without increasing the price—something we believe will only amplify the continued success of this eBike.”

The XPedition was designed to be the ultimate transportation solution, allowing riders to tackle even the most daunting hills while holding up to 450 pounds. The new XPedition 2.0 boasts the same 450-pound payload capacity, a torque sensor combined with Lectric’s PWR+ (Pedal Assist Wattage Regulation) programming, and a 750-watt (1310W peak) rear hub motor. The industry-leading torque sensor provides an exceptional riding experience with intuitive and controlled power delivery with each pedal stroke.

All new features and upgrades include:

In-house designed torque sensor for best-in-class performance at higher power levels.

Adjustable dual spring 50mm front suspension fork with thru axle.

750-watt M24 motor that peaks at over 1300 watts, and Shimano 8-speed drivetrain.

Redesigned longer, more refined frame with updated tubing, providing an extended wheelbase for improved stability and additional space for cargo.

Load capacity of 450 pounds.

New extra wide-stance kickstand.

Narrower 2.5-inch (by 20-inch) wheels for better maneuverability and handling.

Color display and turn signals.

Upgraded lock-on grips and trigger shifter.

Three battery options, including dual option that provides 35Ah of capacity and over 170 miles of range.

Two new colors: Raindrop Blue and Stratus White.

Upgraded accessories, including newly-designed Orbitor and XL Pannier bags.

Compatible with new 5-amp Fast Charger that charges batteries 250 percent faster.

Batteries and electrical system certified to UL2271 and UL 2849.

Meets new DIN 79010:2020 standard for cargo eBikes, which requires unique testing for cargo eBikes, including brakes and parking brakes, higher load-bearing tests for the frame and fork, and additional child passenger safety tests.

Free shipping and requires only one-minute tool-free assembly with thru-axle.

Same starting price as original XPedition at $1,399.

Additional details and specifications are available at lectricebikes.com .

Link to online press kit for images and video.

###

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling more than 500,000 eBikes in just five years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XPTM models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite eBike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at lectricebikes.com .

Attachment