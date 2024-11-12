Three new models: Porsche expands the second Taycan generation

Atlanta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a sharper design, more power, more range and even better charging performance, Porsche extensively enhanced the Taycan at the beginning of 2024. Now three new variants expand the range: The new Taycan GTS builds on the model-spanning success story that is the Gran Turismo Sport at Porsche. With up to 690 hp of peak power with Launch Control, this version represents a compelling blend of performance and everyday usability and is available in either sports sedan or Sport Turismo body styles. In addition, the Taycan 4 is now available as the entry-level all-wheel drive sedan.



The range of Taycan models has never been more diverse: with three body variants, all-wheel and rear-wheel drive and various power levels of the Porsche E-Performance motors ranging from 402 hp to 1,019 hp, there are now 13 versions.

“With the wide-ranging Taycan line-up, we meet a broad range of customer wishes and mobility needs. Our three latest models exemplify this exceptional breadth,” says Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line. “Even the first generation of the Taycan GTS was already the standard-bearer for the model line, positioned between the Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo. And the new edition is no exception. And at the other end of the range, the Taycan 4 sports sedan combines high efficiency with the performance advantages of all-wheel drive.”

The three new models benefit from all of the many enhancements in terms of design, technology and equipment with which Porsche updated the Taycan for the 2025 model year. The new models have more power, longer range, accelerate faster and can be charged in less time and with greater stability. All Taycan versions feature an even more extensive standard equipment list and come with the latest generation of the Porsche Driver Experience.

The simultaneous improvement of performance and efficiency is down to a number of factors: an advanced powertrain with a new rear-axle motor with up to 107 hp more power than its predecessor on all models, a modified pulse inverter with optimized software, more powerful batteries, revised thermal management, a next-generation heat pump, increased recuperation and optional all-wheel-drive strategy. At 800-volt DC charging stations, for example, it can be charged at up to 320 kW under ideal conditions. The maximum recuperation capacity during deceleration from high speeds has increased to up to 400 kW.

New edition of the Taycan GTS: sporty all-rounder

Now there are two variants in the Taycan model range with this legendary GTS badge: The new Taycan GTS sports sedan and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.

As a sporty all-rounder, the Taycan GTS impresses with up to 690 hp of overboost power when using Launch Control – 100 hp more than its predecessor. With the new push-to-pass function in the standard Sport Chrono package, an additional power boost of up to 93 hp can be called upon for 10 seconds at the touch of a button. In the Taycan GTS, push-to-pass also has a particularly sporty character, because at low speeds the torque is raised to Launch Control levels. As in the Taycan Turbo GT, the boost is indicated by a countdown timer in the instrument cluster and dynamically staged with animated rings on the speedometer.

The Taycan GTS sports sedan and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.1 seconds – 0.4 seconds faster than their respective predecessors. The sports sedan can also complete ¼ mile run in just 11.1 seconds – 0.7 seconds faster than before.

To do justice to the exhilarating character of a GTS, it was given a more distinctive Electric Sport Sound profile, usually found in the Taycan Turbo S. This sound feature sets it apart from other Taycan models.

The exterior and interior are equally distinctive. Numerous Black or Anthracite Grey details on the exterior are typical of a GTS. New to the Taycan GTS compared to its predecessor are the Sport design front and rear aprons with inlays painted in high-gloss black. High-gloss black is also used on the bases of the exterior mirrors. Both the standard 20-inch Taycan Turbo S Aero Design wheels and the optional 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels are painted exclusively in Anthracite Grey.

Many of the materials in the interior have been adopted from the Taycan Turbo GT models. For example, the Taycan GTS comes standard with extended interior elements in Race-Tex and smooth black leather. Also included as standard are the Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (with electric 18-way adjustment), the GT multifunction sport steering wheel with mode switch and steering wheel heating as well as the Sport Chrono package, including the push-to-pass function and track mode. The GT multifunction sport steering wheel, familiar from the Taycan Turbo GT models, is available in black Race-Tex on request. It includes two mode switches and paddles for the push-to-pass function and for energy recuperation. In addition to Carmine Red, the optional GTS interior package is now also available in Slate Grey Neo. A Taycan GTS logo is featured in the instrument cluster, power meter and start graphic. The BOSE® Surround Sound System is standard.

The GTS-specific chassis calibration and optional rear-axle steering give the Taycan GTS a particularly sporty character. The adaptive air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is combined with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) as standard. The Porsche Active Ride suspension control system with GTS-specific tuning is available as an option. In dynamic driving situations, it aims to provide an optimal connection to the road thanks to its ability to optimize the individual distribution of forces at each wheel. In addition, Porsche Active Ride offers increased driving comfort in everyday driving situations.

New Taycan 4: efficiency with the practicality of all-wheel drive

Customers who wanted to combine the high efficiency of the standard Taycan with all-wheel drive have already been offered an option with the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. Now Porsche also offers such a variant as a sports sedan. In terms of performance, this new Taycan 4 corresponds to the Taycan: depending on whether the standard Performance battery or the optional Performance Battery Plus is fitted in the under-body, the result is an overboost output of up to 402 hp or 429 hp when using Launch Control.

With dual motors, one on each front and rear axles, the Taycan 4 offers greater driving stability and more traction than the rear-wheel drive Taycan. This is reflected in the acceleration values: the Taycan 4 takes 4.4 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph, 0.1 seconds faster than its rear-wheel drive model sibling.

Additionally, the front electric motor is electrically decoupled whenever traction, driving dynamics, and driving stability allow it. It then switches back on within milliseconds when needed, for example when accelerating or recuperating.

Externally, the extensive standard equipment on the Taycan 4 sedan includes 19-inch Taycan aero wheels and black brake calipers as well as Matrix Design LED headlights. In addition, Porsche Traction Management (PTM) and Adaptive Air Suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) are fitted as standard.

Comfort seats in the front (with electric eight-way adjustment), black partial leather trim, the Dark Silver accent package, the leather multifunction sport steering wheel, brushed silver aluminum door entry guards and the 10-speaker Sound Package Plus are standard in the interior. The partial leather interior is also available in Slate Grey as well as in a two-tone version in Black/Limestone Beige.

Pricing and availability

The Taycan 4 sports sedan starts at an MSRP $103,300. The new Taycan GTS starts at an MSRP of $147,900 for the sedan and $149,800 for the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. MSRP does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges or a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee. These three variants complete the Taycan portfolio and can now be ordered, with availability at dealerships set to start in late Q1 of 2025. New exterior colors are also available for all Taycan models. In the Legends category, Slate Grey Neo and Pale Blue Metallic complete the range, while Purple Sky Metallic has been added to the Dreams category.

