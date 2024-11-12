NY Times Best Selling Author and Reality Television Personality Stassi Schroeder Moves Stassi Podcast to PodcastOne (PODC) in Seven Figure Deal

Stassi Move Strengthens Platform’s Existing Female-Focused Slate of Programming

49th New Podcast Joining PodcastOne’s Platform in 2024, 189 Total Podcasts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ) , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today the acquisition of the highly acclaimed Stassi podcast, hosted by bestselling author and reality television personality Stassi Schroeder in a multiyear seven figure deal. The podcast addition strengthens and grows PodcastOne's existing commitment to providing engaging content tailored to women.

On the Stassi podcast, Stassi shares candid stories, personal reflections, and her token commentary on everything from pop culture to relationships to style, and beyond. With each episode, listeners get an intimate glimpse into Stassi's world, with her closest friends, as she navigates the highs and lows of life with humor, wit, and unapologetic honesty. Known for her candid conversations and authentic storytelling, Stassi has cultivated a devoted audience that resonates with her relatable experiences and insights.

“We are excited to welcome Stassi and her podcast to our network,” said PodcastOne’s President and Co-Founder Kit Gray. “Her ability to connect with women through relatable content and genuine conversations makes her a powerful voice in the podcasting landscape. PodcastOne, with our talent-focused approach, is the perfect partner for Stassi and her team to grow the podcast’s fanbase and reach.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the team at PodcastOne for this next chapter,” said Stassi Schroeder. “I’ve always been all about real talk and sharing life’s crazy highs and lows with you all and after almost a decade of podcasting, it’s amazing to have a committed partner that understands what makes this journey so fun. They’re all about authentic storytelling, which is exactly what I want to keep bringing to my listeners. I’m excited to show you all what we’re working on to continue to make this show and its content even more entertaining and unexpected.”

Stassi has captivated audiences for over nine years, remaining one of the highest-rated podcasts across platforms. Schroeder was one of the first talents to evolve her podcast into a live show in 2019, when she introduced the Straight Up with Stassi Live tour, selling out shows across the U.S. within minutes. The success of her live shows resulted in the Bougie Bus Tour in 2020 and the Mommy Dearest Tour in 2023, which also included sold out markets. In addition to her ventures with the podcast, it was also recently announced that Schroeder will be returning to reality TV with her own half-hour docu-comedy series in the works at Hulu.

The acquisition will enhance PodcastOne’s mission to champion female voices in the podcasting space. As part of this collaboration, Stassi will also be integrated into PodcastOne's extensive promotional and marketing initiatives across a multitude of genres with plans to explore live shows, merchandising and adaptations.

Stassi joins PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts which includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, featuring shows such as LadyGang, Karma and Chaos, Coffee Convos, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Adam Carolla Show, Camp Counselors, and The Schaub Show.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production and distribution. PodcastOne has over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all channels, including its majority shareholder, LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), as well as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and X at @podcastone.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2024, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts :

310.246.4600

Susan@Guttmanpr.com



IR Contact

Chris Donovan

914-352-5853

PODC@mzgroup.us