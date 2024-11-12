PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Expands Business with New Health & Wellness Franchises

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. (OTC Pink: PPJE) announces today that the company is adding Health and Wellness Franchises to its business plans.

Ms. Basu noted: "Our company has invested several years in research and development of innovative health and wellness services to provide effective relief for Americans facing undiagnosed conditions. We are excited to introduce various franchise options and are on track to launch our first center within the next 90 days."

The Company’s health and wellness services align with its mission to “Make America Healthy Again.” To expand these essential services nationwide, the company plans to establish and sell franchises. Additionally, it will pursue funding through Reg A and other SEC-approved financing options for small businesses.

The Company will share further information in the coming days, ensuring that all details remain secure and protected.

PPJE management recommends that shareholders, company followers, and potential investors consult with their financial advisors for any questions or concerns regarding their personal accounts and investment decisions.

Regarding other news and events, the company encourages followers to regularly check the OTC Markets filings tab for timely updates on significant events and corporate developments as they occur.

About PPJ Enterprise:

PPJ Enterprise (PPJE) is a Healthcare Finance company whose main purpose is to fund capital ventures of its growing subsidiaries. The company's mission is "To stand as the face of a public company to attract various investments to fund the financial interests of its operations. The goal of the Company is to seek ventures that improve the financial health of its subsidiaries. Company's mission statement is: "To enable busy physicians to streamline their insurance billing process so that they can focus more of their energy into enhanced patient care." The company envisions that The Automated-Biller software will make the current mundane and tedious task of insurance billing for complex medical procedures quick and easy so that physicians are able to spend less time billing insurance companies and more time with their patients. By leveraging technology, the physician can save both time and money on their billing processes. http://www.ppjenterprise.com

Forward-looking Statements

Information in this release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects, or performance of PPJ Enterprise that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases “can be,” “expects,” “may affect,” “believed,” “estimate,” “project” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constituted or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of various important factors, some of which are beyond PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.’s control. In addition to all discusses, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.’s press releases, public filings, and statements by PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.’s management, including, but not limited to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.’s estimates of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.’s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.’s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.’s capability to be awarded contracts and such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements made. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For information, please get in touch with PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. by email to: info@ppjenterprise.com