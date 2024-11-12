Printed and Flexible Electronics Report 2025-2035 - Emerging Technologies and Market Opportunities Across Sectors including Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Smart Packaging and E-textiles

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Printed and Flexible Electronics 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printed and flexible electronics market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing demand for wearable devices, IoT applications, and flexible displays. This comprehensive report provides detailed analysis of the entire ecosystem from materials and manufacturing to applications and end markets.

The Global Market for Printed and Flexible Electronics 2025-2035 provides comprehensive analysis and forecasting of the rapidly evolving printed and flexible electronics industry.

This extensive report covers emerging technologies, applications, materials, manufacturing processes, and market opportunities across multiple sectors including consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, smart packaging, and e-textiles.

Key Market Segments Covered include:

Consumer electronics and wearables

Medical devices and healthcare monitoring

E-textiles and smart apparel

Automotive electronics and displays

Smart packaging and RFID

Building and construction

Energy storage and harvesting

Flexible displays and lighting

Printed and flexible sensors

The report provides detailed analysis of:

Manufacturing Technologies Printed electronics processes Roll-to-roll (R2R) manufacturing In-mold electronics (IME) 3D electronics Digital and analog printing methods Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)

Materials and Components Conductive inks (silver, copper, carbon) Flexible substrates Semiconducting materials Component attachment materials Flexible ICs and PCBs Printable sensing materials Energy storage materials

Applications including Flexible displays and OLED lighting Wearable devices and sensors Electronic skin patches Smart textiles and clothing Automotive displays and interfaces Smart packaging and labels Building-integrated electronics Flexible batteries and energy harvesting

Market sizing and forecasts 2025-2035 (volume and value) Technology benchmarking and readiness levels Competitive landscape analysis Regional market analysis Extensive company profiles. Manufacturing innovations Application roadmaps



Key Topics covered include:

Consumer Electronics & Wearables Smart watches and fitness trackers Hearables and medical wearables Gaming and entertainment devices Flexible displays and touch interfaces

Healthcare & Medical: Electronic skin patches Remote patient monitoring Smart bandages and wound care Drug delivery devices Continuous glucose monitoring Cardiovascular monitoring

E-textiles & Smart Apparel Smart clothing and accessories Performance sportswear Healthcare monitoring garments Military and protective wear Manufacturing processes Integration methods

Automotive Applications Flexible displays and lighting Touch controls and interfaces Seat occupancy sensors Heated surfaces Structural electronics

Smart Packaging RFID and NFC integration Time-temperature indicators Freshness monitoring Anti-counterfeiting Smart labels and tags

Energy Applications Flexible batteries Printed supercapacitors Solar cells Energy harvesting Wireless charging

Display Technologies OLED displays E-paper displays Micro-LED Quantum dot displays Automotive displays Transparent displays

Company Profiles: Comprehensive profiles of 1,000 companies including: Major electronics manufacturers Materials suppliers Equipment providers Technology developers Start-ups and innovators



Key Features:

Market forecasts (volume and value)

Technology assessment

Competitive analysis

Strategic recommendations

Investment opportunities

Patent landscape

Company profiles

This report is essential for understanding:

Market opportunities and challenges

Technology trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Investment potential

Manufacturing innovations

Application roadmaps

With extensive primary research and analysis, the report offers valuable insights for companies looking to:

Identify market opportunities

Evaluate technologies

Assess competition

Plan strategic investments

Develop new products

Establish partnerships

Enter new markets

The report includes detailed market forecasts, technology assessments, and strategic analysis essential for companies participating in or planning to enter the printed and flexible electronics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.2 Markets for printed and flexible electronics

1.3 The wearables revolution

1.4 The wearable tech market in 2024

1.5 Continuous monitoring

1.6 Market map for printed and flexible electronics

1.7 Wearable market leaders

1.8 What is printed/flexible electronics?

1.9 Role in the metaverse

1.10 Wearable electronics in the textiles industry

1.11 New conductive materials

1.12 Entertainment

1.13 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market

1.14 Innovations at CES 2021-2024

1.15 Investment funding and buy-outs 2019-2024

1.16 Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE)

1.17 Sustainability in flexible electronics

1.18 Global market revenues, 2018-2035

2 MANUFACTURING METHODS

2.1 Comparative analysis

2.2 Printed electronics

2.3 3D electronics

2.4 Analogue printing

2.5 Digital printing

2.6 In-mold electronics (IME)

2.7 Roll-to-roll (R2R)

3 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

3.1 Component attachment materials

3.2 Conductive inks

3.3 Printable semiconductors

3.4 Printable sensing materials

3.5 Flexible Substrates

3.6 Flexible ICs

3.7 Printed PCBs

3.8 Thin film batteries

3.9 Energy harvesting

4 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

4.1 Macro-trends

4.2 Market drivers

4.3 SWOT analysis

4.4 Wearable sensors

4.5 Wearable actuators

4.6 Recent market developments

4.7 Wrist-worn wearables

4.8 Sports and fitness

4.9 Hearables

4.10 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

4.11 Pet and animal wearables

4.12 Military wearables

4.13 Industrial and workplace monitoring

4.14 Global market forecasts

4.15 Market challenges

4.16 Companies

5 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE/WELLNESS ELECTRONICS

5.1 Macro-trends

5.2 Market drivers

5.3 SWOT analysis

5.4 Current state of the art

5.5 Wearable and health monitoring and rehabilitation

5.6 Electronic skin patches

5.7 Wearable drug delivery

5.8 Cosmetics patches

5.9 Femtech devices

5.10 Smart footwear for health monitoring

5.11 Smart contact lenses and smart glasses for visually impaired

5.12 Smart woundcare

5.13 Smart diapers

5.14 Wearable robotics-exo-skeletons, bionic prostheses, exo-suits, and body worn collaborative robots

5.15 Global market forecasts

5.16 Market challenges

6 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART APPAREL

6.1 Macro-trends

6.2 Market drivers

6.3 SWOT analysis

6.4 Performance requirements for E-textiles

6.5 Growth prospects for electronic textiles

6.6 Textiles in the Internet of Things

6.7 Types of E-Textile products

6.8 Materials and components

6.9 Applications, markets and products

6.10 Global market forecasts

6.11 Market challenges

6.12 Companies

7 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE ENERGY STORAGE AND HARVESTING

7.1 Macro-trends

7.2 Market drivers

7.3 SWOT analysis

7.4 Applications of printed and flexible electronics

7.5 Flexible and stretchable batteries for electronics

7.6 Approaches to flexibility

7.7 Flexible Battery Technologies

7.8 Key Components of Flexible Batteries

7.9 Performance Metrics and Characteristics

7.10 Photovoltaics

7.11 Transparent and flexible heaters

7.12 Thermoelectric energy harvesting

7.13 Fuel cells

7.14 Market challenges

7.15 Global market forecasts

7.16 Companies

8 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE DISPLAYS

8.1 Macro-trends

8.2 Market drivers

8.3 SWOT analysis

8.4 Printed and flexible display prototypes and products

8.5 Organic LCDs (OLCDs)

8.6 Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs)

8.7 Inorganic LEDs

8.8 Flexible AMOLEDs

8.9 Flexible PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

8.10 Flexible and foldable microLED

8.11 Flexible QD displays

8.12 Smartphones

8.13 Laptops, tablets and other displays

8.14 Products and prototypes

8.15 Flexible lighting

8.16 FHE for large area lighting

8.17 Directly printed LED lighting

8.18 Flexible electrophoretic displays

8.19 Electrowetting displays

8.20 Electrochromic displays

8.21 Perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs)

8.22 Metamaterials

8.23 Transparent displays

8.24 Global market forecasts

8.25 Market challenges

8.26 Companies

9 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS

9.1 Macro-trends

9.2 Market drivers

9.3 SWOT analysis

9.4 Applications

9.5 Global market forecasts

9.6 Market challenges

9.7 Companies

10 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE SENSORS

10.1 Market overview

10.2 Printed piezoresistive sensors

10.3 Printed piezoelectric sensors

10.4 Printed photodetectors

10.5 Printed temperature sensors

10.6 Printed strain sensors

10.7 Printed Gas Sensors

10.8 Printed capacitive sensors

10.9 Printed wearable electrodes

10.10 Global market forecasts

10.11 Companies

11 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE SMART BUILDINGS AND CONSTRUCTION ELECTRONICS

11.1 Macro-trends

11.2 Market drivers

11.3 SWOT analysis

11.4 Applications

11.5 Global market forecasts

11.5.1 Revenues

11.6 Companies

12 SMART PACKAGING ELECTRONICS

12.1 What is Smart Packaging?

12.2 SWOT analysis

12.3 Supply chain management

12.4 Improving product freshness and extending shelf life

12.5 Brand protection and anti-counterfeiting

12.6 Printed and flexible electronics in packaging

12.7 Global market forecasts

12.8 Companies

