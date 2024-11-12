HHAeXchange Celebrates National Homecare & Hospice Month by Honoring 10 'Caregiving Champions'

New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Homecare & Hospice Month, HHAeXchange, a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, has announced this year's "Caregiving Champions." The award recognizes 10 outstanding caregivers across the United States, nominated by their respective homecare agencies, for their selfless service, commitment, and integrity.

Over 270 nominations were received, all of which showcased the profound dedication of professionals who are truly passionate about their work. Notably, these testimonials echo the findings of HHAeXchange's 2024 Homecare Insights Survey, which found that 91% of caregivers consider client relationships crucial to their job satisfaction. Additionally, the survey found that 60% are motivated by the positive impact they have on their clients’ health and well-being. The stories and contributions of these champions reflect the sentiments shared by survey participants.

Caregiving Champions nominations contained descriptions of homecare workers going above and beyond for every client they see. One narrative praised a caregiver for the manner in which she gently provides care to the most vulnerable and fragile patients, noting her role in keeping one patient comfortable for seven years until the woman passed away at the age of 101. According to the patient’s daughter, the caregiver’s dedication and empathy granted the patient’s wish to age with dignity and spend her final years at home.

Congratulations to these caregivers, who were selected as Caregiving Champions:

Expressing his appreciation for the awardees, HHAeXchange CEO Paul Joiner said, "Caregivers’ efforts help people lead happier, healthier, and more independent lives, and we are honored to support them. We are grateful for this opportunity to showcase the transformative work caregivers do, which has reaffirmed our belief in the incredible impact they have on the lives they touch."

Each Caregiving Champion will receive a new iPad and an engraved award, commemorating their exceptional contributions to home and community-based services (HCBS). In addition, the 10 honorees and their agencies will be recognized via social media throughout the month. To learn more about the champions and their work, follow HHAeXchange on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook. The HHAeXchange Caregiving Champions awards are held on an annual basis every November to commemorate National Home Care & Hospice Month.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.