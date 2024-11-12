ROTH to Host 13th Annual Technology Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), www.roth.com , is pleased to announce it will host the 13th Annual Roth Technology Conference on November 19-20, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel, 159 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036.

The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors with the opportunity to network directly with C-level executives from approximately 120 innovative, public and pre-public growth companies, carefully vetted by ROTH's research analysts: Darren Aftahi , Richard Baldry, CFA , Suji Desilva, CFA , Rohit Kulkarni , and Scott Searle, CFA .

The conference will span multiple sub-sectors, including Software and Enterprise Applications; Data, Analytics and AI; Digital Media; Semiconductors and Intelligent Systems; Data Centres and Infrastructure; Wireless, Comms and IoT, and AgTech.

The event will feature 1-on-1 / small group meetings pre-arranged by ROTH’s analysts and gain insights from a special presentation, “Technical Perspective on Global Markets” presented by JC O'Hara - Managing Director, Chief Technical Strategist - ROTH.

This year’s technology conference has expanded significantly, welcoming a record number of companies and participants. Sagar Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of ROTH, emphasized the importance of this event stating, “Technology remains one of the most promising and fascinating areas on the investor community’s radar. With the rapid developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, exploring opportunities and building lasting relationships in this constantly growing industry is increasingly crucial.”

Since 2014, ROTH has been involved in approximately 230 transactions for its technology clients, with a total transaction value of over $16.2 billion. (Source: ROTH | 11/06/2024)

The conference is exclusively for ROTH’s institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email registration@roth.com to express interest and confirm participation.

AGENDA

TUESDAY | NOVEMBER 19, 2024

12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Lunch and Registration 1:00 pm - 4:40 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 4:45 pm - 5:15 pm A Technical Perspective on Global Markets with JC O'Hara 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Cocktail Hour with Live Brazilian Music

WEDNESDAY | NOVEMBER 20, 2024

8:00 am - 9:00 am Registration and Morning Coffee 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Buffet Lunch 9:00 am - 5:00 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm WHAT DOES MUSIC TASTE LIKE RECEPTION

All times are listed in Eastern Time (EST)

VENUE:

Hard Rock Hotel

159 W 48th St.

New York, NY 10036

Participating Companies at the time of this release include:



List as of 11/06/2024 – subject to change

For b2i company profiles - https://b2idigital.com/roth-13th-annual-technology-conference

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Armanino

Lowenstein Sandler

B2I Digital, Inc.

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

NGO Sustainability Inc.

What Does Music Taste Like

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:

ROTH

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

949.720.7117, imattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com

Media Contact: