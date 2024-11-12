MakerPlace by Michaels Reveals Inaugural Best of MakerPlace Award Winners Selected in Partnership with PureWow

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MakerPlace by Michaels, the online handmade marketplace dedicated to supporting U.S.-based makers and artisans, today announced the winners of its inaugural Best of MakerPlace Awards. This program recognizes outstanding makers whose incredible skills and artistry continue to propel the MakerPlace community forward.

The Best of MakerPlace Awards highlight the exceptional talent and dedication of artisans across various categories, from home décor to stationery and supplies. Out of many worthy finalists curated by the MakerPlace Trend and Merchandising team, Candace Davison, VP of Editorial Content for PureWow, chose each winner for their creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. Below, she shares her thoughts on the award-winning items:

Best of MakerPlace Awards 2024 Winners:

Best of Accessories: Embroidered Owl Bag by Childish Whim - “Guitar and camera strap bags have been making a major comeback, and this boho spin takes things to a whole new level of fun. The detailed stitches in the owl are incredible, and so is the ability to customize it—identifying your four main colors, so the bag feels uniquely yours in the end. Talk about a statement-maker.”

Best of Art: Custom Paper Portrait by HandmadebySaraKim - “Getting your whole family to smile for a photo—eyes open—is a feat. These beautiful paper portraits help overcome that challenge with ease, and they make for the kind of wall art you’ll cherish for decades to come. The minimalist design gives them a sense of timelessness, so the art itself won’t feel dated years from now, even as they capture a specific moment in time.”

Best of Bath & Beauty: 4-Piece Bath Bombs Gift Set by NevaehBliss - “There is so much talent in this category, but NevaehBliss stood out for its brilliantly hued set of bath bombs. They’re like modern art for your bathtub, helping you create a spa-like experience at home. It was great to learn that not only are the bath bombs made in the U.S. using natural ingredients, but—despite their vibrant colors—they’ve been designed to ensure they won’t stain your tub.”

Best of Crafting & Fiber Arts: Handmade Wooden Chess Board by Electric Llama Designs - “Ryan Stanberry’s woodworking is outstanding. The black walnut and maple squares on his 11-inch chessboard look seamless, and the chess pieces themselves have a great heft and modern shape that makes them great to display and play. I appreciate that he took the care to consider every detail—down to adjustable rubber feet and felt bottoms, so the pieces don’t scratch or slip about easily—so this isn’t just a showpiece. It’s something you can really put to use and enjoy.”

Best of Fashion: Indigo Milk Cap Mushroom Cardigan by Autumn Olive Crochet - “Loose, cropped cardigans have been a major fall trend, and the loose crochet on this sweater make it the perfect piece to cozy up in—without ever feeling stifling. The mushroom cap designs popping up from the pockets give it a fresh, unique touch.”

Best of Home Décor: Mooshie Table Lamp by Honey and Ivy - “How cool are these 3D-printed, midcentury modern-inspired lamps? Their sculptural design lets them double as art on an end table, casting a soft glow that adds warmth to the room (and flatters pretty much everyone). I love the cozy-yet-clean-lined vibe it creates, and how it nods to mushroom styles without trying to reproduce them.”

Best of Jewelry: Personalized Handwriting Cuff Bracelet by Chic Mama Jewelry - “These textured cuffs are delicate and stunning on their own, but the true magic is being able to customize it with a message from your kid, spouse or another loved one—in their exact handwriting. It’s the type of keepsake that can give you a jolt of courage before a major meeting or presentation, or imbue a major milestone (say, a wedding or anniversary) with that much more significance.”

Best of Kids: Educational STEM DIY Train Kit by Alicorn - “A personalized, wooden train is such a thoughtful gift for kids, but it’s even cooler when the recipient gets to have a hand in bringing it to life. I love how this train doubles as a STEM project, allowing kids to follow the instructions to build their own locomotive. It feels so aligned with the MakerPlace ethos to give a personalized, handmade gift that inspires the next generation of makers.”

Best of Kitchen & Dining: Handmade Donut Cup by Kolos Ceramics - “Just when you thought you couldn’t find space for another mug in your pantry, Kolos Ceramics convinces you to clear a shelf. These small-batch ceramics are modern and whimsical, practically guaranteed to make you smile. The wide-mouth cup is just the right size for a latte—and for dunking. It’s such a fun way to add a surprise-and-delight moment to shake you out of the doldrums of your morning routine.”

Best of Pets: Australian Shepherd Dog Crochet by AmberCraftStore - “Tatjana’s crochet pets made me do a double-take. As someone who fumbles through crochet work myself, I was blown away by the craftsmanship of her Australian Shepherd dog (the speckled fur! The gleaming eyes! The softly curved ears!). The Mohair yarn adds such a realistic, cuddly touch—you just want to reach out and pet it. This would be such an incredible gift for a pet lover.”

Best of Stationery & Supplies: Feather Stationery Set for All Occasions by AkselRoseStudio - “Could these gorgeously embossed cards single-handedly bring back the lost art of letter-writing? Maybe. The detailed feather pattern perfectly captures the organic modernism trend, with a satisfying texture to boot. These cards have a quiet sophistication that’d make them great for sending any kind of heartfelt message, from a thank you to a get well soon, to a simple ‘Hey, just thinking of you.’”

Best of Wedding: His and Hers Silver Wedding Band Set - “Tungsten is revered for its scratch resistance, heft and durability, making it a top choice for a wedding band that will last for ages. The hammered design is timeless, and I love that you can get a custom engraving on the inside to make this bespoke ring all the more personal.”

Most Likely to Make You Laugh: Sounds Like Tomorrow Me’s Problem Vintage Style Collage Print by Moxie and Mischief - “Show me someone who cannot relate to Moxie and Mischief’s prints, and I’ll show you someone who’s lying. Moxie and Mischief artfully blends relatable quips with fun, vintage-inspired imagery to create collages that resonate. They’re a great way to liven up a hallway, powder room or gallery wall, sparking conversation as they remind you not to take life too seriously.”

Most Sentimental / Tearjerker: Watercolor Personalized New Home Photo Ornament by Pollyana Conte Art - “After admiring Pollyana Conte’s minimalist watercolor paintings, I am convinced she could reveal the charm and character of even the most ramshackle house on the block. Her watercolor ornaments would make for the loveliest housewarming or holiday gift for someone who’s just moved into their own place.”

Most Unique Find: Espresso Martini Soy Candle by End of Summer Candle Co - “Espresso has been everywhere this year—and now it deserves a spot on your bar cart, as one delightfully cheeky candle. Better yet, this stunner is made with eco-friendly dyes and vegan soy wax, and it features notes of coffee and caramel. It makes for a truly unique conversation starter.”



“The level of talent across MakerPlace blows me away,” said Davison. “Judging a competition like this is both a treat and a challenge because of the incredible skill and artistry these makers bring to their craft. Every winner exudes a soulfulness that turns their work into instant keepsakes, meant to be cherished for years to come.”

“It's an honor to celebrate these incredible U.S.-based makers whose passion and craftsmanship not only set them apart, but also embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives every small business owner,” said Scott Bramble, Vice President at MakerPlace by Michaels. “To celebrate Small Business Saturday, we are offering a 30% sitewide discount from November 28th to December 3rd to encourage shoppers to find unique holiday gifts while supporting makers. The sale is hosted at no cost to the sellers, demonstrating our commitment to helping talented artisans thrive during the holiday season and making it easier for consumers to shop small.”

With Small Business Saturday right around the corner, MakerPlace is spotlighting these talented makers as part of its larger commitment to supporting small business owners and independent creators. According to a survey conducted by MakerPlace1, 80% of consumers are on a tighter budget this holiday season compared to last year. Despite this, 66% of consumers still find it important to support small businesses during the holiday season, with 73% more likely to purchase gifts from them now than they were 5 years ago. Shoppers are drawn to these businesses over large retailers because of their unique or handmade items (67%), quality of products (65%), and ability to support their local community (64%).

As consumers think through their holiday gifting plans, MakerPlace encourages them to shop small and explore its platform for handmade treasures. MakerPlace’s promotion plans include sitewide and category discounts leading up to a Small Business Saturday sale (November 28 – December 3), giving shoppers the perfect chance to discover one-of-a-kind gifts and support small business owners — like the Best of MakerPlace Award winners — who bring these special creations to life. To explore the winners of this year’s Best of MakerPlace Awards and shop the winning products, please visit makerplace.com.

1 Small Business Saturday Survey, MakerPlace, 2024

