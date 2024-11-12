Animation Software Market to USD 191.1 Billion by 2032, Owing to the Growing Demand for Digital Content Creation and Animation Tools | Research by S&S Insider

Pune, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animation Software Market Size Analysis:

“The S&S Insider report indicates that the Animation Software Market size was valued at USD 141.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 191.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The animation software market is displaying exceptional growth fueled by numerous driving forces, including film production, gaming, advertising, and education. The rising requests of more practical and persuasive computerized substance (especially 3D models, CGI, and VFX) is one of the significant development drivers. The industry is moving to a stage where, with the strength of the visual story telling conquering the audience or taking the spotlight in communication, so the sophisticated animation tools are becoming more and more widely used. Take the animation industry in Hollywood, for example, where VFX-driven blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water used state-of-the-art animation and CGI to produce realistic looking images and effectively become a box office sensation. This increased dependency on realistic animations is pushing towards powerful solutions. At the same time, technological evolution is an essential part of this expansion. Especially with AI-powered animation tools such as Adobe Sensei, it can help animators create realistic animation and motion graphics and visual effects faster and also produce high-quality output. Cloud-based platforms and services are another key contributing factor for market growth. Such platforms provide high-end animation software, on demand, making the tools more affordable and accessible to small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and independent creators. For instance, Autodesk Maya, Blender and other similar platforms enable studios/freelancers to utilize advanced animation capabilities without having to invest in large scale infrastructure, thereby creating new market potentials for the small players.

Moreover, the growing adoption of animation and animated video mainly in education and e-learning is contributing to the growth of the market. This is why animated educational content is far more effective at grasping attention and maintaining retention than traditional forms of instruction, and more schools and online learning platforms are using a growing amount of animated content in their syllabuses. With the growth of e-learning and the need for tools to create more quality content, high-quality animations for educational purposes are shining bright. Gaming is another area that continues to drive the animation software market. According to estimations, the worldwide gaming industry will be over USD 250 billion by the year 2028, which leads to the dependency of animation for various elements of visual gaming experience. With the growth of real-time animation and virtual reality (VR), investing in animation software that harnesses the full potential of these features by creating realistic game environments and characters has become essential.





Get a Sample Report of Animation Software Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4588

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe Animate, Adobe After Effects)

Autodesk, Inc. (Autodesk Maya, Autodesk 3ds Max)

Toon Boom Animation Inc. (Toon Boom Harmony, Toon Boom Storyboard Pro)

Blender Foundation (Blender, Grease Pencil)

Maxon Computer GmbH (Cinema 4D, Redshift)

Corel Corporation (Corel Painter, CorelDRAW)

Houdini Software (Houdini, Houdini Apprentice)

Cinema 4D by Maxon (Cineware, Bodypaint 3D)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Moho Pro, Poser)

OpenToonz (OpenToonz, Toonz Premium)

Krita Foundation (Krita, Krita Gemini)

Daz 3D (Daz Studio, Daz 3D Bridge)

Unity Technologies (Unity, Unity Pro)

Epic Games (Unreal Engine, MetaHuman Creator)

Pencil2D Animation (Pencil2D, Pencil2D Editor)

Dragonframe (Dragonframe, Dragonframe Lite)

TVPaint Animation (TVPaint Animation 11, TVPaint Animation Pro)

Cacani (Cacani 2D Animation, Cacani Mobile)

CrazyTalk Animator (Cartoon Animator 4, CrazyTalk 8)

Maya by Autodesk (Maya, Maya LT) and others.

Animation Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 141.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 191.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Surge in demand for high-quality animated content across entertainment, gaming, and digital marketing sectors



• Innovations in AI and machine learning are enhancing the capabilities of animation software, allowing for faster production and more complex designs

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Animation Software Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4588

Segmentation Analysis

By End-Use

The media and entertainment segment dominated the market and represented significant revenue share in 2023. The significant increase in the demand for animated films and series is the key factor driving the market. The market for animation in the entertainment industry is expected to expand the most, as well as streaming platforms’ increased investments into animation. In 2023, the media and entertainment sector held a significant share animation software market, underscoring its critical role in shaping industry trends. It is assumed that it had the biggest impact on the trends of the industry.

The healthcare and life sciences segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR. As per the government’s statistics, digital tools for the healthcare sector, including animation software for patient education and training, are expected to reach an estimated spent of USD 200 billion by 2030. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a significant portion will be spent on digital tools. This may be caused by the fact that animation makes complex medical concepts easy and understandable for patients. It is effective in education as it ensures the visual representation of the processes. As more industries recognize the value of animation in enhancing communication and engagement, the animation software market is set to witness robust growth across various end-use sectors.

Animation Software Market Segmentation:

By Product

2D Animation

3D Animation

Flipbook Animation

Stop Motion

By Solution:

Software

Services Integration & Design Services Consulting Services Training & Education Services



By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By End-use

Media & Entertainment

Architecture & Construction

Automotive

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Education & Academics

Government & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America led the animation software market, accounting for about 36% of the global market share. This dominance is largely due to the region's presence of major animation studios and the growing demand for animated content within the entertainment industry. The U.S. film and television sector, which generated over $72 billion in 2022, saw a significant contribution from animation, as reported by the Motion Picture Association. Additionally, the U.S. government supports the industry through initiatives such as the National Endowment for the Arts, which funds programs integrating technology with the arts, driving market growth. The region's advanced technological infrastructure and high disposable income enable animators to make substantial investments in production. Despite increasing competition globally, North America retains a competitive advantage due to its innovation leadership and established market presence. The U.S. animation software market is expected to experience considerable growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising demand in sectors such as media, entertainment, gaming, education, and healthcare.

The Asia Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate in the animation software market from 2024 to 2032, driven by growing adoption in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. The growth in this region is fueled by the rapid expansion of the media and entertainment sectors, as well as the overall industrial development across these countries.





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Animation Software Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4588

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Autodesk launched a new version of Maya, an industry-leading 3D animation software, featuring enhanced AI tools for faster rendering.

In February 2024, Adobe unveiled a new suite of creative tools, including Adobe Character Animator, optimized with machine learning features to automate character movements and interactions, making animation creation more accessible and faster.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Animation Software Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Animation Software Market Segmentation, By Solution

9. Animation Software Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Animation Software Market Segmentation, By End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Animation Software Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/animation-software-market-4588

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.