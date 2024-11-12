U.S. $25+ Bn Men's Underwear and Women's Lingerie Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2031

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Men's Underwear and Women's Lingerie Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Country: (U.S.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. men's underwear and women's lingerie market is poised for remarkable growth, with the market size expected to reach approximately US$ 38.77 billion by 2031, up from its current value of US$ 25.05 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.40% during the forecast period.

The U.S. men's underwear and women's lingerie market is projected to expand significantly over the next decade, driven by lifestyle changes, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness of personal hygiene. This expansion is primarily attributed to increasing disposable incomes, a shift towards modern retail formats, growing awareness of fitness and hygiene, and evolving consumer preferences for branded products.



Key Market Drivers



Several factors are propelling the growth of this market. Rising personal incomes in U.S. households are increasing consumer spending on premium and branded innerwear. The growing popularity of modern retail formats, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online channels, is also making it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of intimate apparel options. Furthermore, the increasing importance placed on personal hygiene and fitness among both men and women is driving demand for high-quality and functional underwear.



Business Opportunity



The U.S. men's underwear and women's lingerie markets offer significant opportunities for manufacturers. In the women's lingerie segment, technological advancements and the incorporation of luxurious fabrics are reshaping the industry. Brands are increasingly using artificial intelligence to better understand consumer behavior and enhance the shopping experience. Furthermore, the adoption of fabrics like satin, lace, spandex, silk, and cotton to meet the needs of working women has positioned the market for continued growth.



Meanwhile, the men's underwear segment is witnessing growing demand for branded products that offer superior comfort and flexibility. This trend is supported by rising disposable incomes and the growing presence of global and local intimate apparel manufacturers. Increased spending on marketing campaigns, including celebrity endorsements and social media promotions, is further bolstering demand in this segment.



Consumer Trends Shaping the Women's Lingerie Market



In the U.S., the demand for branded lingerie is rising as consumers increasingly prefer high-quality products. Lingerie producers are also adopting rich fabrics, intricate embroidery, and bright color combinations to appeal to fashion-conscious customers. In addition, a growing emphasis on optimal fit and comfort, especially among working women, is pushing demand for lingerie that combines both aesthetics and functionality.



The millennial population, with its increasing purchasing power, is expected to play a key role in driving the growth of the women's lingerie market. Moreover, the availability of a wide variety of designs for different purposes - such as sports, bridal wear, and everyday wear - continues to attract new customers. As women become more mindful of enhancing their natural beauty through comfortable yet fashionable lingerie, the market is set to thrive.



Key Drivers in the Men's Underwear Segment



Branded men's underwear is gaining traction due to rising disposable incomes, which have led consumers to seek better fit, comfort, and quality. Major players in the market are investing heavily in marketing campaigns to enhance brand recognition and foster customer loyalty. As a result, the U.S. men's underwear market remains highly competitive, with customers showing a preference for established brands.



With a CAGR of approximately 3%, the men's underwear market in the U.S. is expected to maintain its growth momentum throughout the forecast period. The sector is dominated by global and local manufacturers, which has intensified competition. However, this competitive environment also presents opportunities for companies to differentiate themselves through innovation and product development.



Growth of Online Retail



One of the most significant trends reshaping the market is the rapid expansion of online retail channels. The online store segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace, particularly in the women's lingerie category, as e-commerce platforms offer consumers convenience, discounts, and easy access to a wide range of products. Increased smartphone penetration and the growing popularity of e-commerce apps are further fueling this trend.



Product Segmentation Insights

Men's Underwear: The market for men's underwear is segmented into regular briefs, boxer briefs, trunks, boxer shorts, and thongs. Regular briefs accounted for the largest market share, contributing about 32.4% in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Women's Lingerie: Women's lingerie includes brassieres, panties, sleepwear, shapewear, and daywear, catering to diverse customer needs and preferences.

Size and Fit Preferences



Across both markets, medium-sized products dominate consumer preferences, with this segment accounting for 26.8% of the market share in 2023. The availability of various sizes ensures that every body type is accommodated, further driving market growth.



Key Players in the U.S. Men's Underwear & Women's Lingerie Market



Leading companies in the U.S. men's underwear and women's lingerie market are investing in product innovation and expansion strategies to increase their market share.



Key players include:

Hanesbrands Inc.

Victoria's Secret

Calvin Klein

Fruit of the Loom

Hanky Panky

Commando LLC

HUGO BOSS Fashions Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

U.S. Men's Underwear & Women's Lingerie Market Segmentation

U.S. Men's Underwear & Women's Lingerie Market by Product Type:

Men's Underwear

Regular Brief

Boxer Brief

Boxer Shorts

Trunks

Thongs

Women's Lingerie

Brassiere

Panty

U.S. Men's Underwear & Women's Lingerie Market by Age Group:

15-25 Age Group

26-35 Age Group

36-45 Age Group

46-55 Age Group

56-65 Age Group

65+ Age Group

U.S. Men's Underwear & Women's Lingerie Market by Size:

Extra Small

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

Double XL

Triple XL

U.S. Men's Underwear & Women's Lingerie Market by Material Type:

Nylon

Polyester

Spandex

Cotton

Others

U.S. Men's Underwear & Women's Lingerie Market by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Multi-Brand stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

U.S. Men's Underwear & Women's Lingerie Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East Africa

