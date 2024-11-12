Navitas and Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expand Technology Partnership to EMEA for Next-Gen Silicon Carbide Power Devices

LAFOX, Ill. and TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RELL) and Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) announced today an expanded distribution partnership for next-gen silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Navitas is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company and industry leader in next-generation GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) and GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors. Enabled by 20 years of SiC innovation leadership, GeneSiC proprietary ‘trench-assisted planar’ technology provides world-leading performance over temperature, delivering high-speed, cool-running operation for high-power, high-reliability applications.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will continue to focus on the GeneSiC product line, expanding from North America into EMEA. This includes Navitas’ latest family of Gen-3 Fast MOSFETs, delivering a high-speed, cool-running performance that ensures up to 25°C lower case temperatures and up to 3x longer life than alternative SiC products. This enables unprecedented, industry-leading levels of performance, robustness, and quality.

With an entire portfolio from 650V to 6,500V, including bare die for those requiring further flexibility in their engineered solutions, these devices are ideal for higher power applications, including but not limited to, renewable energy and storage, motor drives, induction heating and welding, battery charging, and high voltage DC-DC conversion.

“As a global company and technology provider for power management products and applications, Richardson Electronics is very excited to bring Navitas products to EMEA,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. “Expanding our relationship shows our dedication to supporting Navitas products and offering disruptive technology to meet our customers’ design needs.”

“We are excited to partner with Richardson Electronics to support our expanding silicon carbide portfolio beyond the Americas into the EMEA region,” said David Carroll, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Navitas. “Richardson Electronics provides excellent technical and sales support and has a strong reach within our key focus markets. We are looking forward to expanding our customer base in EMEA.”

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

