How To Properly Procure Air Filters by Camfil USA is Now Live

Riverdale NJ, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air filter selection is a highly technical process, with needs and goals varying wildly between applications. Air filtration specialists Mark Davidson and Dave Blackwell discuss whether or not there is a universal air filtration solution that works best for all commercial applications in a new YouTube Shorts video.

The preceding videos in the series discussed the shortcomings of RFQs for air filters, how to assess the total cost of ownership, and the process of air filter surveys. The fifth installment of Camfil’s informative video series explores a pivotal question: Can all air handling units use the same filter?

“It begins with understanding the facility’s size, its specific application, and the environment, whether it’s a heavy industrial area or a rural setting,” says Blackwell, “These factors significantly influence the type of air filtration solution needed.”

Binge-watch the full air filter procurement series here: How To Properly Procure Air Filters | Camfil USA

The educational initiative simplifies air filtration procurement to enhance air quality and public health. Camfil's expertise, presented in an accessible format, empowers companies to make informed choices for healthier indoor environments, safer working conditions, and reduced damage to sensitive equipment.

Dave answers the following questions in the new video:

What happens during an air filter survey?

How are air handling units assessed?

Why are individualized air filtration solutions so important?

Read more and watch the video on individualized solutions for commercial facilities here.





