Trusted Tech Team Celebrates Triple Win in the Second Season of the 2024 TITAN Business Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted Tech Team has achieved a landmark victory in the second season of the 2024 TITAN Business Awards, securing three coveted Platinum TITAN Awards. This prestigious competition, hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), draws thousands of entries each year from across the globe. With over 1,700 submissions this season, the TITAN Awards spotlight excellence in business innovation, adaptability, and impact. Entries came from every corner of the business world, with industry titans, small businesses, and rising stars all vying for a chance to earn recognition on a global stage.

By celebrating the accomplishments of all participants, the Awards foster a spirit of innovation and excellence essential for progress in today’s dynamic economy. “As the business world continues to transform, adaptability and vision are crucial to long-term success,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of International Awards Associate. “This year’s winners exemplify the leadership and innovation that will drive the future of industries forward. The TITAN Awards honor those who set new standards in the global marketplace.”

Among the distinguished winners, Trusted Tech Team emerged as a triple Platinum awardee for its standout achievements across multiple categories:

Trusted Tech Team is a Microsoft CSP and IT optimization powerhouse simplifying how organizations buy and manage cloud and on-premise software. By combining right-sized solutions with unmatched support, Trusted Tech Team makes maximizing Microsoft investments easy, reliable and empowering. When IT decision makers are able to fully leverage their Microsoft investments, potential IT headaches turn into strategic advantages.

“These awards are a testament to our team’s relentless commitment to reshaping how businesses approach IT,” Hamood noted. “At Trusted Tech Team, we’re driven by a mission to reclaim time, boost productivity, and foster innovation – empowering our customers to shape their future. This win only strengthens our resolve to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards for excellence in the IT industry.”

About Trusted Tech Team

Trusted Tech Team is a leading provider of Microsoft licensing and cloud-based solutions focused on giving IT professionals complete confidence in the success of their business. Distinguished as one of the select few Microsoft CSPs to earn all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations, the company’s approach revolves around placing people at the heart of IT strategy optimization – and disrupting the traditionally complex, costly, resource-intensive licensing procurement experience that has been the status quo. By making IT simple, Trusted Tech Team empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of security, AI, and IT infrastructure with ease. Over 40,000 customers rely on Trusted Tech Team for expert guidance on Microsoft licensing, support, and services needs. To learn more, visit trustedtechteam.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11af9a8f-e79a-41c3-912f-2b35804c6a7a