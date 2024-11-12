Aeroflow Health Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services based in Asheville, NC, is proud to share that it is certified by Great Place To Work® for this year. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

The recognition follows Aeroflow’s continued commitment to its employees’ parenting journeys, a healthy work-life balance, and family-friendly workspaces. It follows the company’s recent achievements of being recognized with the 2024 Sky High Growth Award from the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, and the Family Forward NC certificate from the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation.

“These recent certifications reinforce that our approach to maintaining a strong work/life balance and supportive work environment for Aeroflow employees is proficient,” said Casey Hite , CEO of Aeroflow Health. “The fact that we have earned the Great Place to Work® award during the most challenging time for our team, following Hurricane Helene, also affirms that our policies around paid-leave and wages, accommodations for pregnant and breastfeeding workers, and health and wellness benefits all meet the needs of our employees.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Aeroflow Health stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

To learn more about Aeroflow Health, career opportunities available and company culture, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .