Result of General Meeting

12 November 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Results of General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 10 October 2024) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.
Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 2 and 3 were proposed as special resolutions.
|Resolution
|Votes For*
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total votes validly cast
|Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
|Votes Withheld**
| To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
|10,895,876
|95.04
|568,855
|4.96
|11,464,731
|3.15
|60,937
| To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
|10,631,794
|93.51
|738,481
|6.49
|11,370,275
|3.13
|155,393
|To adopt new Articles of Association.
|10,912,512
|95.45
|519,997
|4.55
|11,432,509
|3.15
|93,159
* Includes discretionary votes.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
END
For further information, please contact:
| JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
| HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 207 409 0181
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31