Kepler Names Space Industry Expert Robert Conrad as President of Kepler’s US Operations

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Communications US Inc., a subsidiary of Kepler Communications, today announced Robert Conrad has been named president of the company’s United States (U.S.) operations.

Conrad will lead Kepler U.S. as the company builds a high-performing team to expand its optical data relay network to serve the U.S. government market. Throughout his 30-year career, Conrad has been responsible for more than $1 billion in sales supporting ground and space systems for the U.S. government and commercial space industry. He demonstrates a commitment to responsible leadership, governance, and strategy, with the ability to drive results and monetize strategic initiatives.

“Over the past two years, Robert has played a pivotal role in the growth of Kepler’s U.S. business, successfully preparing our U.S. entity to support government contracts,” said Mina Mitry, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kepler. “With a track record of proven success, admirable determination, and operational excellence, we believe Robert is the ideal leader to spearhead growth and success for Kepler U.S.”

The company established a U.S. entity to meet the demand for modern space communications infrastructure within U.S. defense and civil programs. Kepler recently announced U.S. contracts to support the NASA Communications Services Project and Space Development Agency’s Halo program through demonstrations with Kepler’s on-orbit optical data relay assets.

“I am honored to lead Kepler U.S. as we grow to serve the U.S. market with our proven optical technology,” said Robert Conrad, president of Kepler Communications U.S. “Kepler has a promising future with significant opportunities to enable intelligence and provide real-time communications for critical U.S. missions. The Kepler Network is uniquely positioned to support defense and civil use cases, offering a secure, SDA-compatible optical data relay solution.”

Conrad is a seasoned business development, strategy, and operational executive with decades of experience driving organizational growth and profitability. He has served in many executive leadership roles ranging from vice president, chief operations officer and chief executive officer, and has extensive expertise building high-performance teams to manage complex systems.

Founded in 2015, Kepler has rapidly grown into a global company with cutting-edge, proven optical data relay capabilities to support critical defense and commercial efforts in space.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit www.Kepler.space.

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications US Inc., a subsidiary of Kepler Communications Inc., is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver Internet connectivity to space. Kepler provides real-time, continuous service for space communications and was the first commercial company to announce the successful demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links (OISLs) on orbit. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

