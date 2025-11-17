Kepler Announces January Launch for First Tranche of Optical Satellites

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Communications today announced it will launch ten 300-kilogram-class satellites for its optical data relay network aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, in Jan. 2026. The launch marks the beginning of Kepler’s next-generation operational constellation, designed to provide real-time connectivity, advanced on-orbit compute, and hosted payload services for government and commercial customers.

Each satellite in the network is equipped with a minimum of four optical terminals, enabling high-throughput, low-latency laser links between space, air, and ground assets. The system is designed for compatibility with the U.S. Space Development Agency’s (SDA) optical communications standards, ensuring seamless connectivity across government and commercial space architectures. Operating as an IP-based mesh network, the constellation functions similarly to the terrestrial Internet by dynamically routing data between satellites to provide resilient, real-time connectivity between space and Earth.

“Optical data relay is redefining how space systems communicate, operate, and deliver value,” said Mina Mitry, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kepler Communications. “It removes the high latency and bottlenecks of traditional RF links and allows our customers to move data continuously, securely, and at the speed of light. With real-time connectivity and advanced computing in orbit, operators can unlock new possibilities for defence and intelligence, real-time situational awareness, commercial innovation, and sustained human operations in space. Together, these advancements are creating the foundation for a truly connected space economy.”

Kepler’s optical data relay network combines high-capacity communications with advanced on-orbit compute, enabling data to be processed and analyzed directly in space rather than waiting for downlink to Earth. Each node in the constellation supports distributed GPU and CPU processing and storage, creating a scalable, edge compute environment that brings cloud capability to orbit. By bringing data processing closer to the source, Kepler delivers faster insights. This integrated design supports real-time Earth observation analytics, autonomous mission operations, and AI-driven decision-making in orbit.

The constellation features modular interfaces for hosted payloads, allowing customers to integrate sensors, hardware, or software directly onto Kepler’s platform and leverage the company’s optical infrastructure for real-time data relay and on-orbit processing. This approach provides a faster, more cost-effective path to orbit by eliminating the need for dedicated spacecraft or ground systems. Hosted payload customers gain immediate access to Kepler’s optical relay network and on-orbit compute, enabling real-time data processing, testing, and operations within an established SDA-compatible system.

Kepler’s first tranche of satellites builds on the company’s successful Pathfinder missions, which validated SDA-compatible space-to-space, space-to-ground, and space-to-air optical communication links. The demonstrations confirmed end-to-end system performance and readiness for operational deployment.

The Kepler Network is designed to deliver real-time connectivity to customers that require low-latency, high-volume data transfer. For Earth observation missions, it enables real-time delivery of imagery and analytics. For human spaceflight, it offers high-bandwidth, continuous links to crewed spacecraft and stations, supporting real-time telemetry, scientific collaboration, and crew connectivity. Defence and civil operators will benefit from secure, continuous connectivity for time-sensitive communications. By providing interoperable, optical communications and on-orbit compute capabilities, Kepler enables partners to establish sovereign space infrastructure that enhances national resilience, autonomy, and decision-making in orbit.

Customers can connect to The Kepler Network through standardized interfaces and APIs, gaining access to secure, high-capacity data relay as a managed service. Customers are given defined service level agreements to ensure predictable performance, availability, and data delivery timelines. By offering connectivity as an on-orbit service rather than a custom integration, Kepler enables operators to scale missions quickly, reduce infrastructure costs, and focus on their core objectives in orbit.

Following this launch, Kepler will expand its optical data relay network through additional tranches to increase capacity and add new capabilities. The company is developing 100-gigabit optical technology for its second tranche, which will be fully backward compatible with earlier generations and interoperable with both SDA and ESTOL optical communication standards.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit https://kepler.space/

________________________________________________________________

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver Internet connectivity to space. Kepler provides real-time, continuous service for space communications and was the first commercial company to announce the successful demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links (OISLs) on orbit. The company has since expanded its portfolio of industry-leading milestones, achieving successful space-to-air and space-to-ground optical communication demonstrations, further proving the versatility and resilience of its space-based network. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain statements about our future expectations and plans. These forward-looking statements are based on current management assessments and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may affect whether such future expectations and plans materialize. Actual results may differ from our projections due to various factors, including, without limitation: (i) market dynamics; (ii) regulatory environment shifts; (iii) operational challenges; (iv) strategic shifts; (v) economic conditions; (vi) competitive landscape; (vii) technological developments; (viii) business disruptions; (ix) internal and external risk factors. These statements reflect our perspective as of the date of this publication and are not guarantees of future performance. The reader is cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Crystalyn Koch

Strategic Communications Manager

ckoch@kepler.space

