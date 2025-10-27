Kepler Welcomes Chris Hadfield to Support Human Spaceflight Initiatives

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Communications, a company building Internet connectivity for space, today announced that astronaut, business leader and best-selling author Chris Hadfield has been appointed as a company advisor. In this role, Hadfield will help advance Kepler’s mission to deliver real-time, reliable communications to the human spaceflight industry.

“Every mission depends on communication as the backbone to keep humans connected, informed, and safe in space,” said Hadfield. “As human spaceflight evolves rapidly, Kepler is building the network that will enable humankind to go farther, stay longer, and communicate securely in real-time.”

Hadfield will collaborate with Kepler on customer and partner engagement initiatives along with general leadership advisory. Drawing on his experience commanding the International Space Station, he will help guide Kepler’s efforts to deliver the communications infrastructure essential for human spaceflight.

“Chris understands better than anyone how critical dependable communications are to human spaceflight,” said Mina Mitry, chief executive officer and co-founder at Kepler. “His insights and in-space experience will help us strengthen relationships with customers and partners who are designing and flying the next generation of human missions. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we expand Kepler’s role in supporting human presence beyond Earth.”

Hadfield will support Kepler’s growth in the rapidly evolving market for crewed missions and commercial space stations. Leveraging his extensive experience as an astronaut and global advocate for space exploration, he will work with Kepler leadership to communicate the company’s value to space agencies, commercial station operators, and partners developing next-generation crewed systems.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit https://kepler.space/

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver Internet connectivity to space. Kepler provides real-time, continuous service for space communications and was the first commercial company to announce the successful demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links (OISLs) on orbit. The company has since expanded its portfolio of industry-leading milestones, achieving successful space-to-air and space-to-ground optical communication demonstrations, further proving the versatility and resilience of its space-based network. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

