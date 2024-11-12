Slalom Debuts Partnership with Anthropic to Help Businesses Implement AI Faster, Improve Customer Experiences, and Ensure Responsible AI Adoption

The collaboration supports company compliance and regulatory efforts to put artificial intelligence into action

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced a partnership with Anthropic to help mutual customers accelerate the ethical development and adoption of AI-powered solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customers can implement AI solutions faster and more effectively by accessing Slalom's deep AI and digital experience expertise, Anthropic's advanced Claude models, and AWS' comprehensive cloud platform.

Slalom and Anthropic will collaborate to help customers achieve:

Faster development of AI solutions. Joint offerings will include services for quickly turning high-value concepts into working solutions, from AI strategy services to services for operationalizing AI and machine learning development

Better customer experiences with AI. Emphasizing digital customer experience, the companies will help businesses use AI to deliver exceptional customer experiences and help drive higher AI return on investment

Emphasizing digital customer experience, the companies will help businesses use AI to deliver exceptional customer experiences and help drive higher AI return on investment Responsible AI adoption. Responsible AI assessments and ongoing monitoring of AI systems are some of the joint offerings designed to help reduce regulatory risk and support transparency, security, robustness, and positive societal impact



"Slalom’s partnership with Anthropic is a big step forward in helping businesses use AI faster," said Amy Loftus, Chief Customer Officer of Slalom. "By combining Slalom's knowledge with Anthropic's advanced AI models, we help businesses adopt AI quickly and improve digital customer experiences, leading to higher returns. This collaboration also supports organizations’ compliance and regulatory efforts to put AI into action.”

The formal partnership enhances Slalom’s collaboration with Anthropic to help businesses that want to bring more AI-enabled experiences to customers through responsible AI. For example, United Airlines partnered with Slalom to use Amazon Bedrock and Anthropic’s Claude family of AI models to develop multiple solutions that build trust and affinity with United’s customers. One AI-powered solution will enable United to customize 50% of all flight updates to travelers—up from 15% without AI—resulting in United’s customers receiving high-quality, accurate, and timely flight status notifications. United also created a customer care copilot that uses generative AI to help agents provide faster and more empathetic responses to the thousands of email inquiries they receive from customers every day.

“The insight we believe is that no matter the situation, if you’re honest, empathetic, and transparent about what’s happening, the experience for people is better,” said Jason Birnbaum, CIO of United, in a recent case study.

For those interested in learning how Slalom and Anthropic can help them, the two companies are hosting a webinar with AWS on November 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET. Titled "Realizing AI's Full Potential: A Responsible Path Forward.” Attendees will learn how to navigate their AI journey responsibly to drive transformative business impact.

"This partnership between Slalom and Anthropic isn't just about advanced AI—it's about rapidly delivering responsible, high-impact AI solutions that produce positive business outcomes," said Dan Rosenthal, global head of partnerships at Anthropic. "By combining Anthropic's AI capabilities with Slalom's expertise on AWS, we're allowing businesses to transform customer experiences and operations while upholding the highest accuracy standards. It's about making AI work for business, responsibly and at scale."

For more information about Slalom’s work with Anthropic please visit go.slalom.com/anthropic.

