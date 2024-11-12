M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA, Takes Office as ASDS/A President

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to announce that M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA, has assumed her role as President for 2024-25. Her one-year presidential term began during the Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, Oct. 18.

Dr. Council is the Director of Dermatologic Surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and Director of the Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship. She is board certified in Dermatology and Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology. Her clinical and research interests include rare cutaneous tumors, Mohs micrographic surgery, cosmetic dermatology and cutaneous oncology. She is the author of over 80 publications in scientific literature.

“ASDS is the premier organization for the dermatologic surgeon, and our voices are stronger when we come together,” said Dr. Council. “Issues most affecting our practices in today’s environment include fair reimbursement and patient safety issues resulting from scope of practice creep. Our organization offers strong advocacy through ASDSA, which will continue to place these issues at the forefront of advocacy initiatives. I look forward to working with our membership, whether by meeting with our state and federal legislators to encourage legislation that protects our practices or drafting model bills to protect our patients.”

Other key initiatives for Dr. Council’s presidency also include driving innovative educational opportunities and enhancing member benefits. Since becoming an ASDS/A member in 2007 during residency, she has been heavily involved with these areas, serving on several committees including Co-chair of the Federal Affairs Work Group, member of the Policy Priorities Work Group and Chair of the Annual Meeting Work Group. Dr. Council has also participated in the State Affairs Work Group, mentored for the Future Leaders Network program, volunteered as an Advocacy Ambassador and served as one of ASDSA’s representatives on the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates (HOD). Dr. Council has received several ASDS/A awards for her commitment to furthering the organization’s goals, including a 2019 President’s Award, 2020 Award for Outstanding Service and top Advocate recognition in 2022 and 2024.

The complete 2024-25 ASDS/ASDSA Boards of Directors can be viewed at asds.net/Board-of-Directors .

# # #

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net .



For physician news, follow ASDS Members on Facebook , X (Twitter) , Instagram , Threads , YouTube and LinkedIn .

For patient education, follow ASDS Skin MD on Facebook , X (Twitter) , Instagram , Threads , YouTube and TikTok .

Locate a dermatologic surgeon in your area: asds.net/find

Attachment