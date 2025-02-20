"Dermatologic Surgery" Scientific Journal Celebrates 50 Years in 2025

Schaumburg, IL, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery is thrilled to celebrate 50 years of its scientific journal, Dermatologic Surgery , in 2025. This incredible achievement highlights the Society’s commitment to advancing the field of dermatologic surgery and sharing groundbreaking research with the medical community.

To celebrate this accomplishment, each issue will feature an article that highlights an area of dermatologic surgery, reviewing material that has been published over the past 50 years. The January issue discussed the specialty’s evolution in, “ A History of Dermatologic Surgery in the U.S. , ” and James D. Jacobitz, MD, reflects on the creation of ASDS . The February issue examined, “ The History and Advancement of Light, Lasers, and Energy-Based Devices in Dermatologic Surgery .”

The peer-reviewed Journal of Dermatologic Surgery was founded in 1975 by Perry Robins, MD, who organized the new publication as a non-profit 501(c)(3), recruited articles from colleagues and mailed the journal at no cost to 12,000 dermatologists, plastic surgeons and general surgeons. The journal became the official publication of ASDS in 1981. The name went through a few iterations and became known as Dermatologic Surgery in 1990.

“Dermatologic Surgery has published tens of thousands of pages of top-quality peer-reviewed content, which have profoundly influenced the practice of dermatologists throughout the world, now more than ever since more than half of our readers are from outside the United States. Many of the top procedures in our field first found their way into the literature through this journal,” writes Editor-in-Chief William P. Coleman, III, MD.

Most recently, ASDS expanded the journal’s reach through social media accounts and the DermSurgery Digest Podcast , which boasts over 23,000 plays since inception and an average of 581 plays per episode. In 2025, the podcast has converted entirely to a journal club format of roundtable discussions with separate episodes segmented by content type of “surgical oncology and reconstruction” and “general dermatologic surgery and cosmetic.”

“The incredible work of our journal would not be possible without the authors’ high-quality submissions and the tireless dedication of the Editorial Office, 29 Assistant Editors, over 100 contributing editors and hundreds of volunteer peer reviewers,” said ASDS/A President M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA. “ASDS is honored to have supported five decades of pioneering research that has transformed dermatologic surgery and shaped our current practices. As we celebrate the journal’s legacy, we reaffirm our mission of advancing the skin health and wellbeing of our patients through education, research and innovation.”

ASDS/A members receive a complimentary print and/or digital journal subscription.

About the Journal

Dermatologic Surgery, published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer, is the official publication for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, American College of Mohs Surgery, International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery and the Dermatologic & Aesthetic Surgery International League (DASIL). This respected monthly journal is exclusively devoted to dermatologic surgery, publishing the most clinically comprehensive and up-to-date information in its field. Dermatologic Surgery provides today’s most expansive and in-depth coverage of cosmetic and reconstructive skin surgery and skin cancer through peer-reviewed original articles, extensive illustrations, case reports, ongoing features, literature reviews and correspondence. The DermSurgery Digest Podcast is available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts and ASDS Learn . Follow the podcast on Facebook , X (Twitter) and Instagram .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients’ skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net .

