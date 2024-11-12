The Joint Commission Enterprise Appoints New Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission enterprise today announced the appointment of William Walders as vice president and chief digital and information officer (CDIO), effective Dec. 2, 2024. The Joint Commission enterprise includes The Joint Commission, Joint Commission International, Joint Commission Resources and the National Quality Forum.

Walders brings extensive expertise in information technology (IT) strategy and execution, data management and digital transformation. As CDIO, he will lead The Joint Commission enterprise’s IT and digital strategy operations, including expanding its digital product offerings. He also will enhance the organization’s data analytics and capabilities by designing a modern infrastructure to streamline data collection. Walders will report to James Merlino, MD, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at The Joint Commission.

“As The Joint Commission enterprise continues its digital and technology transformation, we are pleased to welcome William to our organization,” says Dr. Merlino. “William’s proven track record of implementing effective IT growth strategies will create meaningful change for our accredited healthcare organizations and certified programs around the world. By enhancing data analytics and capabilities, The Joint Commission enterprise will further drive patient safety and quality improvement for all.”

Walders most recently served as senior vice president and chief information officer at BayCare, a $6 billion nonprofit health system. He provided operational leadership and shaped the system’s strategic technology vision across all digital, cybersecurity and IT initiatives. Prior to BayCare, he served in a similar role at Health First and was the federal health chief technology officer at VMWare.

Beginning his career with the U.S. Navy, Walders worked with naval and military hospitals and health systems worldwide. After 22 years of distinguished service, he concluded his tenure as global vice president and chief information officer.

Walders earned a bachelor’s degree in information systems from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in health and business administration from the University of Florida.

