NFM Lending Joins Mixed-Use Developer Thrive Companies as Preferred Lender

COLUMBUS, OH, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending's Great Lakes Division proudly announces its collaboration with Thrive Companies as a preferred lender. This relationship aligns with Thrive's continued commitment to providing excellent customer service to its clientele.

"It's a privilege to collaborate with Thrive," said Daniel Sa, President of NFM Lending's Great Lakes Division. "We're excited to work alongside Thrive to ensure their clients get the highest level of service in their home buying experience."

Known for its excellent craftsmanship and stunning mixed-use urban developments, Thrive prides itself on transforming remediated land into extraordinary communities. Delivering an exceptional customer experience is at the heart of everything Thrive does.

"Our clients expect a unique property in a one-of-a-kind community, and they want their buying experience to be simple, honest and even enjoyable," said Rudy Wesolek, Partner & Senior Vice President of Realty at Thrive. "NFM is a lender who can help us deliver on that promise. We're excited to grow together through this partnership."

For more information on NFM Lending's Great Lakes Division or the relationship with Thrive, contact Mike Montooth, Vice President of Marketing, at mmontooth@nfmlending.com.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. David Silverman founded the company in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998. NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders include Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

About Thrive Companies

The Wagenbrenner name has been a cornerstone of real-estate development in Columbus, OH, for three generations. From building schools and churches in the 1940s to the redevelopment of the Grandview Avenue strip in the 1970s, the Wagenbrenners have historically repurposed forgotten land or large urban infills and turned the sites into flourishing communities. As the development world transformed to be more experience-focused, the necessity for Wagenbrenner Development to evolve into Thrive Companies became apparent. At Thrive Companies, we push the boundaries of mixed-use urban development, providing our clients with high-quality homes in well-planned, stimulating communities within some of Columbus's most popular neighborhoods. For more information about Thrive, visit https://thrivecos.com/.

Media Contact: 888-233-0092