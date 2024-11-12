Lifecore Biomedical to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

CHASKA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that Paul Josephs, the company’s president and chief executive officer, will be a featured speaker in a fireside chat at the upcoming Stephens Annual Investment Conference. The conference is being held November 19-21, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Details: Mr. Josephs will be a featured speaker in a fireside chat and Lifecore management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: November 19-21, 2024

Fireside Chat Timing: 2:00 p.m. Central on Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Location: Grand Hyatt Nashville

About Lifecore Biomedical