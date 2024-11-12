Marilyn Tryde and Bea Smith Join Maple Tree Counselling HK - The Leading Therapy Practice in Hong Kong Expands Its Team with Two Certified Counsellors

Central, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Maple Tree Counselling, a counselling and therapy practice based in Central, Hong Kong, now boasts more therapists on its roster. The boutique practice, sitting between large, integrated medical clinics and small, single-therapist private practices, is made up of a team of 10 certified professional therapists who offer their services to adults and adolescents. To learn more visit https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/.

Of these 10, the two new therapists to join the practice include Marilyn Tryde and Bea Smith. Marilyn works with adolescents (15+ years) and adults struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, trauma, low-self-esteem, anger, cultural identity, and relationship dynamics. Marilyn's therapeutic approach is rooted in compassion, kindness, and authenticity. She strives to hold a safe, secure and non-judgmental space for her clients to navigate their complex inner worlds to uncover subconscious maladaptive belief systems and thinking patterns, and improve emotional awareness and emotional regulation skills. She uses a number of therapy modalities including ACT, CBT, mindfulness therapy, and positive psychology.

Born and raised in a multi-racial household, Marilyn has first-hand experience and understanding of the cultural nuances and challenges of Eastern and Western cultures. Prior to becoming a counsellor, Marilyn worked as a lawyer and is well-placed to support clients facing stress and challenges common in highly competitive workplaces. Marilyn delivers therapy in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

Marilyn has a Master of Counselling from Monash University, as well as a Bachelor of Law and a Postgraduate Certificate in Law from Hong Kong University. She is also a professional member of the Hong Kong Society of Counselling and Psychology.

Bea offers strengths-based and trauma-informed counselling, providing a non-judgmental and empowering space for clients. Understanding that people have varied experiences and needs, she tailors her methods to navigate a range of life events and mental health issues. These include managing school and work stressors, overcoming impacted self-esteem and trust after trauma, improving relationship dynamics, and exploring existential questions. With a background teaching children and adults, she works across the lifespan, believing everyone can grow and gain resilience in the face of challenges. She uses several therapy modalities including CBT, emotionally focused therapy, and positive psychology.

Having lived on three continents across mixed-nationality and high-achieving contexts, Bea resonates with the feelings of struggle and anxiety that come from trying to fit in and live up to others' standards. She understands how comparison and competition can show up within families, friendship groups, and workplaces to erode our confidence, trust in others, and sense of self-worth. She also has a keen interest in working with people from diverse backgrounds, fostering post-traumatic growth, and tackling mental health stigma.

Bea has acquired a Master of Social Science in Counselling from the University of Hong Kong along with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Psychology & Sociology from the University of Surrey. She is a professional member of the Hong Kong Society of Counselling and Psychology, the Hong Kong Professional Counselling Association, and the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy.

Marilyn and Bea join a diverse team of professionals; Casey McGrath, Nicola Shannon, Dr. Amanda Friday, Simon Westcott, and Kari Entwisle, who provide individual adults therapy; Lianne Lim, John Mok-Lamme, and Brenton Surgenor, who provide both individual adults therapy as well as couples counselling; and Jacquelyn Tryde and Jojo Tong, who provide individual adults therapy as well as counselling for adolescents.

Established in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling started in Hong Kong, from the shared vision of a number of colleagues and friends who wanted to respond to the rising demand for mental health services and a genuine commitment to helping people. They have chosen the maple tree to symbolise the practice because of what it implies for a number of cultures, which is: strength, fertility, resilience, tolerance, protection, honour, and love. Maple Tree Counselling now operates in Hong Kong, as well as Central Victoria and Melbourne in Australia.

The team at Maple Tree Counselling comprises a diverse, multicultural group of therapists with rich life experiences and international qualifications and accreditations, and who deliver therapy in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin. Maple Tree Counselling's unique mix of specialisations includes: addiction, men's health, fertility, couple's counselling, LGBTQ+, and games therapy. The therapists are from Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US, Australia, and Canada. With their Chinese, British, Eurasian, and American heritage, they provide therapy in English or Chinese. They are a diverse group of people ranging in age from early 30s to late 50s, and have had careers in media, publishing, law, finance, tech, and education prior to becoming counsellors.

Those interested in learning more about the organisation's counselling and therapy services can visit the Maple Tree Counselling website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/.

