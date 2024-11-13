GACP Friendly Cities Plaque Unveiling Ceremony Officially Kicked off in Shuangliu District of Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 9, the GACP Chengdu Cluster Visit & GACP Friendly Cities Plaque Unveiling Ceremony kicked off in Shuangliu District, Chengdu. Jointly organized by the International Aviation Supply Chain (IASC) Leadership Summit, Global Aerospace Cluster Partnership (GACP) and Administrative Committee of Shuangliu Airport Economic Development Zone, this event was attended by delegates from numerous GACP member states such as France, the UK and Germany, as well as relevant representatives from Shuangliu District.

The Airbus Chengdu project, a full-cycle service project completed at the end of 2023, has garnered extensive attention across the industry. Therefore, IASC specially invited delegates from GACP member states to visit Shuangliu, which gave them the opportunity to learn about the district's geographical advantages, business environment, development status of aviation industry cluster and other sectors at first hand.

Niklas Schilling, a member of the Global Management Committee of GACP, Head of the European Aerospace Cluster Partnership (EACP) and Director of International Affairs of Hamburg Aviation Cluster, remarked that: "Many Chinese enterprises are innovative and full of wisdom, and we sincerely hope that these enterprises have the opportunity to expand their business to the international arena."

Delegates from GACP member states have also officially recognized Shuangliu District of Chengdu as a friendly city, and they will bring more industry information and industry resources to Shuangliu District.

At the unveiling ceremony, relevant person in charge of the Administrative Committee of Shuangliu Airport Economic Development Zone elaborated on the resource advantages, geographical advantages and development status of Shuangliu District, and also extended invitations to GACP member states to visit Shuangliu District. Shuangliu District is poised to deepen cooperation with GACP and other global aviation clusters by leveraging its geographical advantages and industrial foundation, striving to build a new highland for the global aviation industry.

The official launch of the GACP Friendly Cities Plaque Unveiling Ceremony in Shuangliu District, Chengdu ushered in a new stage for international cooperation and development of Shuangliu's aviation industry. This advancement not only lays a solid foundation for the future in-depth cooperation between the two sides, but also brings new opportunities and momentum for the development of the aviation industry in Chengdu and even the entire southwest China.

Source: Administrative Committee of Shuangliu Airport Economic Development Zone