Sodium-ion Batteries Materials, Technologies and Global Markets Report 2024: Revenue Data from 2023, Estimates for 2024, Forecasts for 2025, and CAGR Projections Through 2029

The Sodium-ion Batteries Market was valued at USD 318 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 838.5 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 18.60%.



SIBs are becoming an alternative to lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) due to lower prices and easy access to many raw materials. As sodium is the sixth most common element in the world, its use significantly lowers the supply chain risks and geopolitical concerns that come with lithium. During charging and discharging cycles, sodium-ions move back and forth between the anode and the cathode, making these batteries work like LIBs.

SIBs work best for grid storage and other large-scale energy storage systems that need to be cost-effective and have a long cycle life. They can also be used in EVs as an alternative to LIBs due to their better safety features, like thermal runaway reactions. SIBs are still being studied to improve efficiency, cycle life, and energy density. As the technology improves, these batteries will be a big part of many end-user industries.



Market Dynamics and Growth Factors



Perhaps the main reason that the global SIB market is growing is environmental concerns. Sodium extraction has a lower environmental impact than lithium mining. The growing demand for energy storage solutions to support renewable energy integration drives interest in SIBs, which provide low-cost and long-lasting storage capabilities.

Another driving factor is the growing emphasis of automakers on increasing the driving range of EVs while achieving improved energy density. Many battery manufacturers are exploring innovative battery chemistries to reach these goals. The market is also growing because of government policies and incentives that encourage the use of renewable energy and creating a circular economy.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the product types of sodium-ion batteries (SIBs), including sodium-sulfur batteries, sodium-salt batteries (zebra batteries), and sodium-oxygen (sodium-air) batteries. Components used in the manufacture of sodium-ion batteries include electrodes, electrolyte materials, encapsulation materials, packaging, separators, and other materials, such as binders, end plates and terminal assemblies. The electrodes include anodes and cathodes. Anodes may consist of hard carbon and metal/alloy-based materials or other materials, such as ceramic and Prussian blue analogs. Cathodes include inorganic compounds, metal-organic compounds, and organic compounds.

This study also covers end-uses for the global SIB market, including grid-level/battery storage, electric vehicles (EVs), commercial power backup, industrial power backup, and others, such as residential power backup, military and space, and portable devices.The report also analyzes market dynamics, emerging technologies and developments, upcoming trends and the competitive landscape, and look at patents related to SIBs.

It also includes a chapter of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and concludes by providing company profiles of the market leaders. The report also includes a regional analysis of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW) region, which in this report consists of South America, the Middle East and Africa.In this report, 2023 is considered as the base year, estimates are provided for 2024, and market values are forecast for five years until 2029. All market values are expressed in $ millions.



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Extraction and Processing

Electrolyte Production

Separator Manufacturing

Cell Manufacturing

Battery Pack Assembly

End User Application and Integration

Battery Recycling and Disposal

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the SIB Market

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants to the Market

Competitiveness in the Industry

Threat of Substitutes

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives

United States

Europe

China

India

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Need for Cost-Effective Alternative to Lithium-ion Batteries

SIBs Emerging as Safer Alternatives to Conventional Batteries

Grid-Level Use of SIBs Interfaces with Renewable Sources of Energy

Market Restraints

Limited Cycle Life of Sodium-ion Batteries

Lower Energy Density than Lithium-ion Batteries

Market Opportunities

Growing Use of EVs

Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, and Smart Infrastructure

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies in SIB Development

Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs

Advanced Electrolytes

Emerging Roles of AI and Machine Learning

Patent Analysis

Overview

Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, by Product

Sodium-sulfur Batteries

Sodium-salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)

Sodium-oxygen (Sodium-air) Batteries

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, by Component

Electrodes

Electrolyte Materials

Encapsulation Materials

Packaging

Separators

Other Materials

Global SIB Market, by End Use

Grid Level/Battery Storage

Commercial Power Backup

Industrial Power Backup

EVs

Other End-use Sectors

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Market Ranking

Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Sodium-ion Batteries Market: An ESG Perspective

Overview

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Global Sodium-ion Battery Industry

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

