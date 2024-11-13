Alberta Premier Danielle Smith & Newfoundland Premier Andrew Furey discuss Canada’s Energy Future

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 17th, 2024, the Empire Club of Canada is proud to present the fourth and final event in its Fall Energy Series, bringing together key national leaders to explore Canada’s role as a resource-rich powerhouse in a rapidly changing world. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey will each give keynote addresses followed by a fireside discussion of the issues with moderator Mike Van Soelen, Past President of the Empire Club of Canada and Partner at Oyster Group. This event is presented in partnership with the Resource Works Society.

With growing debates over carbon pricing and energy policy, the Premiers will address the following questions: Is Canada ready to take advantage of the increasing importance of critical minerals to the global economy? What does this mean for powering the emissions reduction, sustainability and global supply chains?

This event will feature a national discussion on the energy "trilemma" of sustainability, affordability, and reliability, and whether Canada can strengthen interprovincial cooperation to balance regional interests and build a unified approach. As the U.S. transitions to a new presidential administration, the timing is pivotal for Canada to strengthen its position as a reliable and responsible global energy partner.

Quotes:

“Global energy demand continues to increase and Alberta, and Canada, have the ability to play a significant role ensuring global energy security. Ottawa’s most recent cap on oil and gas puts Canadian jobs and livelihoods at risk, pushes energy production to other countries who have far worse records than we do, and discredits the phenomenal work being done by industry and government to push for greater technology solutions that reduce emissions. I’m looking forward to a robust conversation with Premier Furey,” said Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta.

“Newfoundland and Labrador has a wealth of resources to meet global demand, including lower carbon offshore, critical minerals, and an abundance of renewable energy. The Empire Club has a long history of hosting important discussions on topics that impact Canadians all across the country, and I know that Premier Smith and I will have an interesting conversation on this subject – I’m looking forward to a wonderful event,” said Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"A full and frank exploration of these foundational issues is in the interest of all Canadians,” said Stewart Muir, CEO of the Resource Works Society. "Without Alberta and Newfoundland contributing as they do to national prosperity, Canadians would be at a very significant disadvantage in a turbulent world. Let's hear them out.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Premier Danielle Smith and Premier Andrew Furey to the Empire Club for an important discussion on Canada’s role in global energy and sustainable resource development. Their unique perspectives will help illuminate how we can balance regional interests and strengthen Canada’s leadership in energy and climate,” said Kent Emerson, CEO, Empire Club of Canada.

