Toronto Blue Jays to receive 2025 Nation Builder Award from The Empire Club of Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Empire Club of Canada today announced the Toronto Blue Jays as the recipients of the 2025 Nation Builder Award in recognition of the organisation’s extraordinary impact on Canadian culture, community, and pride.

The award will be presented at a special ceremony on February 4, 2026, at the Toronto Metropolitan Convention Centre in downtown Toronto.

“For five decades, the Toronto Blue Jays have represented the pinnacle of Canadian baseball. Their journey and recent run for the World Series, connected communities from coast to coast to coast and reflects the strength and diversity of our nation,” said Saurabh Popat, Board Chair of the Empire Club of Canada. “Their story is about more than baseball - it’s about teamwork, collective leadership, perseverance, shared values and the power of big moments that bring Canadians together.”

“It’s an honour to receive this award on behalf of the Toronto Blue Jays,” said Mark Shapiro, President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays. “The entire organisation is proud to represent Canada, and watching our country unite behind Canada’s team in 2025 inspires us to continue to build on our momentum and rally a nation in our pursuit of bringing World Series championships back to Canada.”

The Nation Builder Award is presented annually by the Empire Club of Canada to a distinguished leader, organisation or group who has made an outstanding contribution with lasting impact to the nation. Past recipients include Prem Watsa, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser and Canada’s Frontline Health Workers.

The Toronto Blue Jays: A National Institution

Since their founding in 1977, the Blue Jays have become a national institution. In 2000, Rogers Communications purchased the Blue Jays to keep the team and its legacy firmly rooted in Canada. Since then, the company has invested $8 billion in the franchise, part of its commitment to deliver a best-in-class fan experience both on and off the field, expand the reach of its community programs, and engage fans and Canadians nationwide.

“As proud owner of Canada’s team, it’s been incredible to witness the power of sport to unite Canadians and bring an entire country together,” said Edward Rogers, Chair of the Toronto Blue Jays and Executive Chair of Rogers.

“Owning the Blue Jays is about more than baseball, it’s about investing in a national institution that connects Canadians,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers.

A Ceremony Celebrating Shared Vision and Legacy

The 2025 Nation Builder Award ceremony will celebrate the Blue Jays’ enduring contributions to Canadian identity, sport and community-building. The event will feature a fireside chat with Shapiro, who will accept the award on behalf of the team, and special guests from across Canada’s sports, business and cultural landscapes. Hazel Mae, a member of Sportsnet’s Blue Jays broadcast team, will interview Shapiro.

“It’s inspiring to watch the entire country show such pride and connection to the team — from British Columbia to Newfoundland. The Blue Jays symbolize what’s possible when passion stands behind shared purpose,” said Kent Emerson, CEO of the Empire Club of Canada.

Tickets for in-person attendance are on sale now. To register to attend, visit https://bit.ly/4snVyfS . For more information about the event, visit https://bit.ly/496xGFZ . This event will also be livestreamed, making it accessible to global fans and audiences.

Background – Nation Builder Award

Established by the Empire Club of Canada, the Nation Builder Award is presented annually to a distinguished leader, organisation or group who has made an outstanding contribution with lasting impact to the nation. Past recipients include Prem Watsa, Wes Hall, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Chief Perry Bellegarde, Canada’s Frontline Health Workers, and Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors.

Media Contact:

Elisabeth Burks

Principal Advisor and Lead, Strategy, Revenue, Marketing and Communications

Empire Club of Canada

Email: Elisabeth.Burks@empireclub.org | EBurks@KnownEntity.ca

Media Registration: All media requesting to attend must apply in advance via the following link: https://forms.gle/nZLV196KXcRFybsy8 . Please note that registration does not guarantee access to the event.

About the Empire Club of Canada:

Founded in 1903, the Empire Club of Canada is the nation's most recognized speakers' forum, providing an independent platform for thought leaders from business, politics, and civil society to engage in open dialogue on issues of national and global significance. With more than 3,500 events hosted—including addresses by Winston Churchill, Indira Gandhi, the Dalai Lama, and Bill Gates—the Club's mission is to connect people to ideas, foster meaningful conversation, and help shape Canada's future.

Follow The Empire Club of Canada for event updates and thought leadership:

Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Join the conversation using #EmpireClubEvents

About the Toronto Blue Jays:

The Toronto Blue Jays are the only Canadian team in Major League Baseball. Founded in 1977, the Blue Jays are owned by Rogers Communications and play in downtown Toronto at Rogers Centre, which recently underwent a $400 million renovation to improve the fan experience and turn the stadium into a ballpark. The Blue Jays play in the highly competitive American League East where they have won seven division titles, three American League titles, and back-to-back World Series championships in 1992 and 1993. In 2025, the Blue Jays captured the heart of a nation, uniting Canadians across the country during an exciting postseason run in which they captured the American League Championship. In the community, Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Blue Jays, is dedicated to growing the game by providing opportunities to youth – especially those facing systemic barriers – by leveraging baseball as a powerful tool to build character, resilience, and a sense of belonging. The Blue Jays are celebrating their 50th season in 2026.