Clear Aligners Market to Reach Market Valuation of USD 43.4 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford,USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Clear Aligners Market will reach a value of USD 43.4 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Clear aligners are witnessing a surge in popularity owing to trends like aesthetics, convenience, comfort, projected results, and improved patient experience. Moreover, the market is propelled by the growing incidences of malocclusion, the rising acceptance of orthodontic treatment among a large adult population, and technological advancements that improve the effectiveness and precision of clear aligners. In addition, the growing demand for aesthetic treatments by a larger patient population is fueling the market growth.

Clear Aligners Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 5.10 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 43.4 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 30.7% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Age, Material Type, End-Use, Dentist Type, Duration, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing number of patent filings by major market players Key Market Opportunities Integration with Other Dental Solutions Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Treatments

Adults Segment to Hold Major Market Share Owing to Increased Awareness and Lifestyle Compatibility

By age, the adults segment is anticipated to hold a considerable market share over the estimated period owing to increasing aesthetic concerns. Adults increasingly prefer clear aligners since they can be barely noticed compared to traditional braces. This unnoticeable feature of clear aligners is gaining attraction among a large consumer base, especially among adults and youngsters who wish to maintain a polished look. These aligners can be easily removed, making them practical solutions for the hectic lifestyles of adults, thus impacting the segment’s growth. On the other hand, the teen segment will hold a notable market share in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing awareness among teenagers and their parents regarding clear aligners as the suitable choice. Their convenience along with marketing and promotions made by dental experts is contributing to the segment’s growth.

Polyurethane Segment to Register Significant Market Due to its High Flexibility and Strength

By material type, the polyurethane segment registered a significant market share in 2023 and is expected to continue leading in the future due to its strength and flexibility. Polyurethane is prominent for its strength and higher flexibility, making its application easy for many patients. It also has outstanding clarity, which is essential for the attraction and appeal of these aligners. Moreover, the segment growth is fueled by these aligners not prone to discoloration. Conversely, the plastic polyethylene terephthalate glycol segment will grow considerably over the forecast period owing to their cost-effectiveness. The PETG material is comparatively more economical than polyurethane, increasing their preference for consumers and manufacturers. Also, their resistance to impact and durability, make it easy for daily use by consumers.

North America to Hold Dominant Market Share Owing to Increased R&D Spending and High Disposable Income of Consumers

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the previous years and will continue dominance in the future as well due to the growing research and development expenditure, high spending power of consumers, and the presence of many market players. The market growth in the region is also supported by the growing awareness of clear aligners among users, improvements in technology and their prominence among consumers, and improvements in dental hygiene. Moreover, growing consumer interest in beauty standards and aesthetic appeal is fueling market growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the market owing to the enhanced dental infrastructure and the presence of improved orthodontic technologies for consumers. This is notably impacting the preference and adoption of clear aligners by the growing population base. Moreover, changing lifestyles and urbanization are also contributing to emphasis on the prominence of clear aligners, thus the regional growth.

Growing Adoption by Dental Experts Rising Awareness about Oral Health Increased Comfort and Convenience

High Cost of Clear Aligners Low Efficacy in Complex Scenarios Reimbursements Challenges

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation)

3M Company

ClearCorrect LLC

Straumann Group

Henry Schein, Inc. (Ortho Organizers)

Envista Holdings Corporation (Ormco Corporation)

Institut Straumann AG

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

Analysis of key drivers (expanding market reach, growing disposable income of consumers, innovations in digital scanning and 3D imaging), restraints (compliance issues, consumer hesitation for effectiveness, low awareness in the emerging markets), opportunities (technological innovations, expanding product lines, educational initiatives), and challenges (high market competition, technological dependence, regulatory hurdles) influencing the growth of clear aligners market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the clear aligners market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the clear aligners market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

