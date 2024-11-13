Cyabra to Participate in the 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference in New York City on November 19-20

New York, NY, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), an AI-powered platform that uncovers disinformation across online platforms, today announced that Dan Brahmy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 13th Annual ROTH Technology Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Cyabra is in the process of listing on Nasdaq and has recently filed a Form S-4 with the SEC.

Management will hold one-on-one investor meetings on site during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered platform that uncovers and analyzes dis- and misinformation online, by uncovering fake profiles, harmful narratives, and GenAI content across social media and digital news channels. Cyabra’s AI protects corporations and governments against brand reputation risks, election manipulation, foreign interference, and other online threats. Cyabra’s platform leverages proprietary algorithms and NLP solutions, gathering and analyzing publicly available data to provide actionable insights and real-time alerts that inform critical decision-making. Headquartered in New York with a growing presence globally, Cyabra uncovers the good, bad, and fake online.

For more information, visit: www.cyabra.com

In connection with the company’s proposed Nasdaq listing, investors can refer to the Form S-4 on file with the SEC for more information.

www.cyabra.com

About Roth

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. The company’s full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

+917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com