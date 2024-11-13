U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market Report 2025-2030, Featuring VeterSut, B. Braun Vet Care, Vitrex Medical, AmerisourceBergen, Med-Vet International, Genia, Covetrus, Vedco and Phoenix Suture

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Surgical Sutures, Surgical Mesh), End-use (Clinics, Hospitals), Animal Type, State, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. veterinary surgical disposables market size is expected to reach USD 146.07 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.83% from 2025 to 2030.

Some of the major factors propelling the market growth are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals, the increasing uptake of pet insurance, and product advancements. Advancements in veterinary products and materials have led to the development of sutures with enhanced properties, such as increased strength, better biocompatibility, and reduced tissue reaction. These advancements result in better healing outcomes for animals and encourage veterinarians to opt for newer, more advanced sutures.







Moreover, it has been reported that 3% to 5.5% of all small animal surgical procedures result in Surgical-site Infections (SSIs). Ethicon US, LLC (Johnson & Johnson) provides Plus Sutures, which have been shown in vitro to limit bacterial colonization of the suture and protect against the most frequent species linked with SSI. A meta-analysis, according to Ethicon US, LLC, the use of triclosan-coated sutures reduces the risk of SSI by 28%.



However, animals may have adverse reactions to medications administered prior to, during, or after surgery. Anesthesia is necessary for most surgeries to ensure the animal remains still and does not feel pain during the procedure. However, anesthesia carries risks, including allergic reactions, respiratory depression, and cardiovascular complications. Moreover, surgery creates an entry point for bacteria, increasing the risk of infection. Proper sterilization techniques and postoperative care can help minimize this risk. In addition, surgery may cause bleeding, both during the procedure and afterward. Excessive bleeding can lead to complications and may require additional interventions to control. This further accelerates the need and demand for quality surgical disposables, hence aiding in the market growth in the near future.



The market is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing pet ownership, technological advancements in veterinary surgeries, rising awareness of animal health, growing veterinary healthcare expenditures, expansion of veterinary specialty services, and increased adoption of pet insurance. Furthermore, veterinary surgical techniques and equipment innovations contribute to the demand for advanced surgical disposables. Developments such as minimally invasive surgeries, laser surgery, and advanced wound management techniques necessitate specialized disposables, including sutures, mesh implants, and absorbable sponges.



Furthermore, the expansion of veterinary specialty services, including orthopedic, neurosurgery, and oncology, is driving the demand for specialized surgical disposables. Veterinary surgeons require specific sutures, meshes, and sponges tailored to the unique requirements of each specialty, thus propelling market growth. For example, recently launched veterinary surgical disposables include absorbable gelatin sponges, which are effective in achieving satisfactory hemostasis in dogs and cats without complications. These sponges can prevent peridural fibrosis when soaked with parecoxib, providing a valuable option for veterinary surgical procedures.



The surgical sutures segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 80.1% in 2024, and is also estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on animal type, the pets segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 78.57% in 2024.

The exotics segment comprises pet birds, small mammals, and reptiles. It is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as market players are diversifying their offerings.

Based on end use, the hospitals segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 83.24% in 2024.

The clinics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.19% over the forecast period.

The leading players in the U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables market include:

Medtronic

Ethicon US

VeterSut (Sutumed Corp)

B. Braun Vet Care

Vitrex Medical

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Cencora)

Med-Vet International

CP Medical (Theragenics)

Genia

Covetrus

ProNorth Medical

Patterson Veterinary

Vedco Inc.

Phoenix Suture

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $116.95 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $146.07 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing adoption of pet insurance

3.2.1.2. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in animals

3.2.1.3. Product Advancements

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of surgeries

3.2.2.2. Adverse effects of medication

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market Analysis Tools

3.3.3. Product Pricing Analysis

3.3.4. Estimated animal population, 2018 - 2030, by key species

3.3.5. Estimated overall U.S. product sales volume (in pack), 2023

3.3.6. Veterinary hospitals & clinics landscape

3.3.6.1. Estimated number of veterinary hospitals & clinics in the U.S., 2023

3.3.6.2. Estimated % of Non-Independent (Corporate) & Independent Hospitals/ Clinics, 2023

3.3.6.3. List of 50 Key Hospitals & Clinics in the U.S.

3.3.6.4. Estimated % of U.S. Veterinary Hospitals/ Clinics by 5 Key Specialties, 2023 *(e.g. oncology, surgery/ orthopedics, internal medicine, etc.)



Chapter 4. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Surgical sutures

4.4.1. Surgical sutures Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1. Absorbable

4.4.1.2. Non-absorbable

4.5. Surgical Mesh

4.6. Sponges



Chapter 5. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Animal Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Pets

5.3.2. Horses

5.3.3. Exotics

5.3.4. Large Animals



Chapter 6. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market: End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Clinics

6.3.2. Hospitals

6.3.3. Exotics



Chapter 7. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Veterinary Surgical Disposables Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million

7.3. Regional Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis

8.3. Company Profiles

