Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Compact, Sealed SMD Trimmers for Harsh Environments

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced the release of its new TS7 series of single-turn, surface-mount cermet trimmers. The TS7 trimmers feature a compact 6.7 mm x 7 mm footprint with a height of 5 mm, making them ideal for applications requiring optimized board space in harsh environments.

The TS7 series is designed to support automated assembly and setting processes, enhancing production efficiency while reducing both time and costs. Fully sealed to withstand standard board wash processing, the trimmers ensure reliability in demanding industrial, consumer, and telecom environments.

Offering a 0.5 W power rating at +70 °C, the TS7 series is available in both top and side adjustment styles, providing flexibility for various design requirements. The wide ohmic range, from 10 Ω to 2 MΩ, further ensures that these trimmers meet diverse application needs.

Samples and production quantities of the TS7 series are available now, with lead times of 17 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech.® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?51094 (TS7)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720321792821

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com