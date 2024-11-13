IDEX Biometrics - Approved Prospectus - 13 Nov 2024

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the “Company”) on 17 September 2024 regarding the successful private placement of 466,666,666 new shares (“Private Placement” and the “Private Placement Shares”), and the possible subsequent offering of up to 140,000,000 new shares (“Subsequent Offering” and the “Subsequent Offering Shares”).

As stated in the announcement on 17 September 2024, the listing of the Private Placement Shares and the offering and listing of the Subsequent Offering Shares remained subject to approval of a prospectus ("Prospectus") by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (“FSA”), and the subsequent publication of such Prospectus by the Company. Further, the admission to trading of warrants issued to participants in the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering, as well as the listing of certain shares issued in the private placement resolved on 20 August 2024, remained subject to the approval and publication of the Prospectus.

The FSA has today approved the Prospectus.

As a result of the above, the subscription period for the Subsequent Offering starts on 15 November 2024 and expires on 29 November 2024 at 16:30 CET. For further information on the Subsequent Offering, please refer to the Prospectus.

The Prospectus is enclosed with this notice. It will also be available in electronic format at https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/share- information/prospectuses/ . Printed copies of the Prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the office of IDEX Biometrics ASA, Dronning Eufemias gate 16, NO- 0191 Oslo, Norway, telephone +47 6783 9119 or by e-mail: companysecretary@idexbiometrics.com .

Arctic Securities AS acted as financial advisor and bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering (the "Manager"). Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS acted as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to the Manager.

Contact persons:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

Kristian Flaten, CFO

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 6783 9119

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com ( http://www.idexbiometrics.com )

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice President of Finance, on 13 November 2024 at 18:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

