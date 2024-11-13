Anteriad Grows Global Customer Base with Over 100 New Clients Across Key Markets

Rye Brook, New York, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a leader in full-funnel B2B marketing data and services, today announced substantial client growth since May 2024, with over one hundred new and expanding clients across North America, APAC, and Europe. Many of these new clients are a reflection of Anteriad’s reputation, with numerous referrals and repeat customers returning to Anteriad in new roles. These clients are tapping into Anteriad’s comprehensive solutions to improve audience targeting, increase engagement, and optimize their marketing strategies for stronger ROI.

“We are obsessed with empowering B2B marketers to connect with their customers and drive meaningful outcomes,” said Peter Larkin, Chief Revenue Officer at Anteriad. “Our combination of high quality data, advanced analytics, and cloud based technology ​helps ​brands to reach their audiences effectively, and we’re thrilled to support both new and existing customers globally as they build robust, multichannel strategies.”

This rapid growth highlights the demand for Anteriad’s advanced solutions and the loyalty it inspires among clients. One example is new client Hologram, whose key decision-maker has chosen to partner with Anteriad in three different roles—a testament to the trust and impact Anteriad’s solutions deliver throughout marketers' careers. Another client, UK-based Nisbets, a leading catering equipment supplier, achieved a 20% reduction in marketing spend through Anteriad’s Incremental Lift Modeling. This expanded partnership allowed Nisbets to shift resources to higher-performing segments, significantly improving ad spend efficiency.

New clients such as OmniCheer, Chivari, Darktrace, and Delasco have chosen Anteriad to enhance audience targeting and engagement and increase executive outreach, while long-standing clients like Intel, Webex, and Entrust are expanding their collaboration to strengthen multichannel strategies. In APAC, Fortinet, Snowflake and Lenovo are leveraging Anteriad’s expertise for expanded reach, heightened engagement and rapid ROI.

Anteriad has expanded its syndicated, custom, and offline intent audiences in the award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud to include Europe and APAC, while also increasing the standard intent topic selections to over 11,000, empowering marketers with a truly global reach.

In recognition of its market leading approach to data, Anteriad’s Neutronian-certified audiences were shown to outperform data from other providers in a Causal IQ head-head market test for the second consecutive year. Anteriad is also included in four recent industry analyst reports: the Forrester Intent Data Providers Landscape​​ ​Q3 2024,​ The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023, The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024​,​ and Gartner’s Market Guide for GTM Applications report.

Anteriad puts B2B marketers directly in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. We are trusted by companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, ezCater, and Lenovo to produce significant ROI multiples for their marketing. Anteriad delivers high-fidelity, privacy-compliant B2B buyer data, advanced analytics, comprehensive multichannel execution (full- and self-service), BDR and SDR-as-a-service in 26 languages, and expert advisory. The award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform monitors over 500 billion buyer-related signals each month to provide highly rated intent data and power demand and performance programs across channels. Start creating your future today – discover how at https://anteriad.com/.