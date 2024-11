Permanent Green Card Issued for Investor in CMB Regional Centers Arizona Project

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first approval of petition I-829 for an investor in its Group 67 – Great Wolf Lodge Arizona project. Approval of the I-829 petition is the final step in the EB-5 visa process for immigrant investors to be issued a permanent green card (conditions removed) and achieve permanent residency in the United States.

“The approval of the I-829 petition is a milestone that signifies the success of an EB-5 investment, the creation of jobs, and fulfillment of the American dream for our investors,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We are proud to continue to offer strong, USCIS-compliant EB-5 projects that unlock a future of opportunity in the United States for our investors and their families.”

The USCIS has approved over 5,500 I-526 petitions for conditional green cards and nearly 3,000 I-829 petitions for permanent green cards in connection with CMB partnerships.* In its more than 25 years of experience in the EB-5 industry, CMB has repaid over $1.3 billion USD to its investors.

Located in Arizona’s Greater Phoenix metropolitan area, the CMB Group 67 - Great Wolf Lodge Arizona includes a 350-suite hotel, an indoor water park, arcade, and spa, among other amenities.

Other recent CMB partnerships include (but are not limited to):

*I-526/I-526E and I-829 approvals are audited on a quarterly basis by Forvis Mazars,,LLP, a third-party national accounting firm.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 25 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,400 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.3 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB, the EB-5 program, and Group 89 please visit the CMB website or contact us directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.