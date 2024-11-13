Food Lion Donates Nearly $4 Million for Hurricane Helene Relief

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion and its customers united to contribute more than $3.9 million to ongoing disaster relief to support communities impacted by the devastation and destruction of Hurricane Helene. This amount includes customer donations at the register of more than $2.2 million from Oct. 2 – 30. The omnichannel grocery retailer matched customer contributions up to $1 million at all stores across its 10-state operating area. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Food Lion, will distribute these funds through grants to partner feeding agencies before the end of the year. Funds will be used to assist hunger relief organizations in recovery and rebuilding efforts. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to alleviating hunger. The remaining $750,000, funded by Food Lion and its foundation, was distributed after the hurricane to nonprofit organizations focused on disaster relief or nourishing people immediately following a major disaster.

“We want our neighbors and communities who were affected by the hurricane to know that Food Lion is here to help them as they continue to rebuild their lives,” said Jennifer Blanchard, Director of Community Relations, Food Lion. “We appreciate our loyal customers and their willingness to support our efforts. While this is a challenging time, our local partners and neighbors can count on Food Lion to support them in meeting both immediate needs and long-term rebuilding.”

Food Lion delivered vital resources amid hurricane devastation

Food Lion’s commitment to disaster relief is not a one-time endeavor but a continuous multifaceted effort as part of its ongoing promise to support the towns and cities it serves. Together with its foundation and Food Lion Feeds, its hunger relief platform, Food Lion donated funds in early October to support nonprofit organizations that provide food and water, emergency shelter and relief supplies, freshly prepared meals, potable water and gift cards to help the affected communities. In addition, Food Lion supplied more than 1.1 million pounds of nonperishable food and water. Associates also mobilized to contribute more than 400 volunteer hours. Organizations that have benefited include:

American Red Cross

World Central Kitchen

Local Disaster Relief and Response Teams

Hospitals and Government Agencies

Community Feeding Partners in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee



“On behalf of hundreds of thousands of northwest North Carolinians, thank you for this incredibly generous donation for neighbors affected by Hurricane Helene and for Food Lion's long history of investment and active involvement in communities,” said Nikki McCormick, Vice President, Partnerships & Impact, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. “Your support is seen, felt and deeply appreciated.”

Communities come together to support the cause at Concert for Carolina

As a key sponsor of Concert for Carolina on Oct. 26, Food Lion Feeds hosted a food drive during the sold-out fundraiser to provide nonperishable food items to feeding agencies deeply involved in relief efforts and named as concert beneficiaries. The hunger relief platform provided 36,000 pounds of food, filling two tractor trailers to jumpstart the effort for MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, NC, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina in Winston-Salem, NC. Both hunger-relief organizations serve some of the hardest-hit communities in western North Carolina and mobilized for immediate relief to nourish neighbors. In addition, MANNA FoodBank’s facility was destroyed and the agency lost all warehouse food and equipment. Concert-goers and visitors to uptown Charlotte brought 6,300 pounds of shelf-stable items to donate. Food Lion Feeds also donated $75,000 to each food bank.

For more ways Food Lion cares for the towns and cities it serves, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

