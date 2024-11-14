Yet another Finnish public organization, the City of Savonlinna, has chosen Aino’s SaaS platform. As part of a strong initiative to build a more sustainable work environment, to manage staffing needs and secure the competence supply, to be a more attractive employer. The agreement includes a total of 1100 employees and the Aino SaaS platform is in production use from the fourth quarter of 2024.

“As a public employer we should always aim for a holistic and systematic approach to our employes wellbeing, engagement and motivation. With the Aino platform our supervisors will finally have the right tools to be both systematic, responsive and proactive”, says Virve Silvennoinen, HR Director City of Savonlinna.

“To see the expansion of our platform in the public sector is such a great validation and fantastic proof for our digital toolbox. Where people mean the most, our system is being trusted every day to create a lasting, sustainable attractive environment”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

Aino’s SaaS platform supports managers with internal work ability-related processes and absence management and offers reporting and analytics tools to track key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the platform is to digitize preventative support processes, to increase employee well-being and productivity.





