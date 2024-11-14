United States Computed Tomography Systems Market Outlook to 2033, Featuring Siemens Healthineers, GE HealthCare, Philips Healthcare Informatics, Canon Medical Systems and Neusoft Medical Systems

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Outlook to 2033 - 20-40 slice CT Systems, 64-slice CT Systems and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The databook report covers key market data on the United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems market. The report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments for 20-40 slice CT Systems, 64-slice CT Systems and Others.



The United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share and distribution share data for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

The United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems is segmented as follows:

16-slice and below CT Systems

20-40 slice CT Systems

64-slice CT Systems

128-slice CT Systems

256-320 slice CT Systems

The United States Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market report helps you to develop:

Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Segmentation

Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

Overview of Key Companies in United States, Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market

Siemens Healthineers

GE HealthCare Technologies

Philips Healthcare Informatics

Canon Medical Systems

Neusoft Medical Systems

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Pipeline Products

Financial Deals Landscape

Acquisition Shimadzu Medical Systems USA Acquires California X-ray Imaging Services (California Imaging Services) DirectMed Imaging Acquires Titanium Medical Imaging

Debt Offerings Stryker Raises USD883.83 Million Public Offering of 3.375% Notes Due 2032 Stryker Raises USD662.87 Million in Public Offering of 3.625% Notes Due 2036



Recent Developments

Corporate Communications

Sep 23, 2024: OPKO Health's ModeX Therapeutics Appoints Giovanni Abbadessa as Chief Medical Officer as Pipeline Advances into Clinical Development

Sep 23, 2024: Accellix Appoints Greg Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer as Company Accelerates Growth in Cell Therapy and Blood Bank Markets

May 23, 2024: Magy Seif El-Nasr Appointed the UCSC Presidential Chair

Feb 15, 2024: Stephen Agostini Named UCLA's Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer

Oct 03, 2023: Vertex Presents VX-880 Results From Phase 1/2 Study in Type 1 Diabetes at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 59th Annual Meeting

Financial Announcements

Jul 01, 2024: Stryker to Announce Financial Results for its Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Feb 13, 2024: Siemens Announces a 22% Increase in Revenue at 14% Pbt (As A % Of Revenue) In Q1 Fy 2024 Results

Jan 18, 2024: GE HealthCare to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on February 6, 2024

Oct 02, 2023: Stryker to Announce Financial Results for Its Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Government and Public Interest

Aug 23, 2024: Moderna Receives Approval for RSV Vaccine mRESVIA

Aug 23, 2024: Nurexone Biologic Invited to Present Groundbreaking ExoPTEN Therapy at Prestigious September Conferences

Jul 09, 2024: ANEW MEDICAL to Advance Patented Klotho Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Disorder Treatments

Jun 14, 2024: New Clinical Trial Focuses on Use of Antibody-Drug Conjugate in Neuroendocrine Tumors and Carcinomas

May 28, 2024: Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Recommendation from SMC of Phase 1b Clinical Study of Phio's Lead Compound PH-762

May 22, 2024: Accuray to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2024

Mar 12, 2024: Natera to Present New Data at the 2024 SGO Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, Following Recent Medicare Coverage Decisions in Ovarian and Breast Cancers

Feb 27, 2024: Accuray Incorporated to Speak at Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

Feb 14, 2024: GE HealthCare Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Oct 09, 2023: Stryker to Host Investor Day

Legal And Regulatory

Oct 11, 2023: N-Lorem Foundation Convenes First Annual Nano-Rare Patient Colloquium to Share Accomplishments and Learnings in Developing Optimized ASO Therapies

Other Significant Developments

Jul 24, 2024: Sharing Brain Images Can Foster New Neuroscience Discoveries

Jun 10, 2024: Unveiling Lung Damage in COVID-19 Patients Using AI

Feb 12, 2024: Medicare Coverage Significantly Expanded for the Eversense E3 CGM System

Jan 23, 2024: HeartFlow Announces New Reimbursement Code and Increased Payment for FFRCT

Jan 03, 2024: Case Western Reserve researchers land $1.1M National Science Foundation grant to advance safer, faster and less expensive medical-imaging technology

Product News

Sep 05, 2024: Ocuphire Pharma Initiates VEGA-3 Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75% for Presbyopia

Sep 04, 2024: Apnimed to Present New Findings on the Prevalence of Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome (OHS) at the ERS Congress 2024

Aug 21, 2024: The STAR Consortium Announces a Major Milestone in Crohn's Disease Intestinal Strictures Imaging

Jun 10, 2024: Unveiling Lung Damage in COVID-19 Patients Using AI

May 14, 2024: NIH-Funded Study Shows BDI's Bone Density Test Using Existing CT Images Predicts Fractures

Apr 25, 2024: Accuray Showcases Advances in Radiation Therapy Solutions Designed to Improve the Cancer Treatment Experience at ESTRO 2024

Apr 23, 2024: Crucial Data Solutions Introduces TrialKit PACS to Streamline Image Management in Clinical Trials

Mar 23, 2024: Cryoablation Highly Effective for Breast Cancer Patients with Large Tumors

Jan 09, 2024: Astellas Provides Update on Zolbetuximab Biologics License Application in U.S.

Oct 31, 2023: Context Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating Differentiated and Active Profile of its Claudin 6-Targeted Bispecific Antibody CTIM-76

Research And Development

Apr 16, 2024: Clinical Trial Looks to Improve Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Strategy And Business Planning

Aug 16, 2024: Detect-ION Partners With Moffitt Cancer Center

Feb 29, 2024: Aidoc and American College of Cardiology Collaborate to Revolutionize Cardiovascular Care with Best-in-Class AI

Dec 05, 2023: OU Health Partners with Siemens Healthineers to Improve Health in Oklahoma, Promote Research, Innovation

Oct 02, 2023: RaySearch and Mevion - A Synergy Of Innovation Transforming Proton Therapy

