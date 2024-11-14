Saudi Arabia Diving Tourism Market Analysis Report and Segment Forecasts 2025-2030 - Saudi Arabia's Diving Tourism Among Women is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2025 to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Diving Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Diving Type (Scuba Diving, Free Diving), Age Group (10-20 Years, 20-30 Years), Tourist Type, Gender Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia diving tourism market size is expected to reach USD 77.3 million in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2030. There is a growing emphasis on sustainable diving tourism practices in Saudi Arabia. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their activities and seek diving operators and destinations that prioritize conservation efforts, promote responsible diving practices, and support marine ecosystem protection.



The Saudi Arabian government's Red Sea Global (RSG) launched two new brands in February 2023 to boost regenerative tourism. The RSG project is offering different hotel experiences, several water sports, and the exploration of the Red Sea's incredible submarine world through its brands WAMA and Galaxea. It has collaborated with the Saudi Water Sports & Diving Federation and PADI International to make sure all diving facilities are developed on the norms for sustainable tourism and serve as a model for global diving growth.



As divers in Saudi Arabia seek out novel experiences, technological improvements, and environmentally friendly practices, consumer adoption trends in diving tourism are constantly changing. Online courses such as PADI eLearning courses have revolutionized diver training and certification. Divers can complete the theoretical portions of diving courses online at their own pace and convenience. Also, the online tour booking system broadens the range of options, allowing the divers to tailor their experiences to as per preferences-whether they seek vibrant coral reefs, unique marine life encounters, or specific underwater environments like caves or wrecks.



Governments, authoritative bodies, and tourism boards in many parts of the world are promoting wreck diving as a major tourist attraction. This has led to the development of new dive sites and infrastructure, making them more accessible and attractive to a larger audience. Some notable wreck diving sites in Saudi Arabia include: Al Fahal Shipwreck: Located near Jeddah, the Al Fahal is one of the most popular wreck diving sites in Saudi Arabia. The wreck lies at a depth of around 30 meters (98 feet) and has become an artificial reef, attracting a variety of marine life.





Saudi Arabia Diving Tourism Market Report Highlights

Continuous technological advancements in scuba diving gear present significant opportunities for the diving tourism market. These innovations not only enhance the overall diving experience but also contribute to improved safety, comfort, and efficiency, attracting more enthusiasts and expanding the potential customer base

Based on type, the free diving segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. It was mainly limited to spearfishermen and pearl divers. However, it is becoming increasingly popular as a sport and water activity, and many people are participating in events and championships around the world

Saudi Arabia's diving tourism among international tourists is expected to contribute a majority of the share to become the largest division in 2022. There has been a trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly diving tourism, focusing on preserving the marine environment and minimizing the impact of diving activities

Based on age group, the 30-40 age group accounted for the largest share in 2024. These young travelers are drawn to the country's unique blend of cultural experiences, stunning landscapes, and adventurous activities, making it an attractive and sought-after destination for their vacation adventures

Saudi Arabia's diving tourism among women is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2025 to 2030. The emergence of women-focused dive groups and organizations has fostered a supportive community, encouraging more females to pursue diving regardless of skill level.

The leading players in the Saudi Arabia Diving Tourism market include:

Scuba Schools International (SSI)

Al-Haddad Scuba

Scuba Travel

Saudi Hirat

ZuBlu

LiveAboard.com

Bluewater Dive Travel

Hope Of Spring

West Coast Diver

Behind the Mask

