Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Report 2024 - SiC Diodes Industry Forecast to Reach $2.89 Billion by 2028, Driven by the Emerging Opportunities in 5G Technology

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The silicon carbide (SiC) diodes market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.72 billion in 2023 to $1.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for energy efficiency, expansion in the renewable energy sector, rising investment in industrial automation, development of smart grids, and the miniaturization of electronic devices. North America was the largest region in the silicon carbide (SiC) diode market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.





The silicon carbide (SiC) diodes market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The projected growth can be attributed to the increase in electric vehicle production, ongoing innovation in SiC manufacturing, a growing emphasis on energy efficiency, emerging opportunities in 5G technology, and a global shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with renewable energy systems, advancements in SiC manufacturing processes, the proliferation of smart grids and energy storage systems, enhanced SiC diode integration in consumer electronics, and the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems.



The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is projected to drive the expansion of the silicon carbide (SiC) diode market in the future. For example, in April 2023, the International Energy Agency reported that electric car sales surpassed 10 million in 2022 and are approaching 14 million in 2023, with targets set to increase to 35% by 2030. Thus, the growing demand for EVs is expected to fuel the growth of the SiC diode market.



Leading companies in the SiC diode market are developing advanced products such as third-generation silicon carbide Schottky barrier chips to improve performance and efficiency in high-power applications. For instance, in July 2023, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a Japan-based electronics company, launched the TRSxxx65H series. This diode features a low forward voltage of 1.2V, which is 17% lower than the previous generation's 1.45V, significantly enhancing power conversion efficiency. The series can handle forward DC currents (IF(DC)) up to 12A and square-wave surge currents (IFSM) up to 640A, and is available in TO-220-2L and DFN88 packages. The diodes utilize an optimized junction barrier Schottky (JBS) structure, which reduces leakage current and power dissipation, making them more effective for industrial applications.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Schottky Diodes; Junction Diodes; P-Insulator-N Diodes (PIN Diodes); Other Types

2) By Forward Current: 2 To 5 Amperes; 6 To 10 Amperes; 11 To 20 Amperes; 21 To 40 Amperes; Above 40 Amperes

3) By Reverse Voltage: 650 Voltage; 1200 Voltage; 1700 Voltage; 3300 Voltage

4) By Application: Automotive; Medical Imaging; Communication; Data Centers; Defense; Photovoltaic Solutions; Other Applications



Key Companies Profiled in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; Avnet Inc.; STMicroelectronics; Infineon Technologies AG



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Some of the other major companies profiled in this Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes market report include:

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Microchip Technology Inc.

Qorvo Inc.

ROHM CO. LTD.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Littelfuse Inc.

Nexperia

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Diodes Incorporated

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

WOLFSPEED INC.

Semikron Danfoss

IXYS Corporation

Sanken Electric Co. Ltd.

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a9f6b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment