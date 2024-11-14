Uber Freight Launches Broker Access to Extend Marketplace Value to the Broader Freight Ecosystem

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight , the leading end-to-end enterprise suite powering intelligent logistics, today announced the launch of Broker Access , a new program that enables brokers to book and execute loads digitally on Uber Freight’s carrier network while remaining the sole broker on the load. The capacity-as-a-service solution, which was designed to supercharge productivity, service levels, and business growth for brokers of all sizes, evolved from the company’s existing Market Access platform and marks a significant expansion of Uber Freight's marketplace technology.

Freight brokers operate in a dynamic and demanding environment, juggling an array of operational workflows and processes, and technology platforms. They do all of this with fluctuating margins and ever-increasing fraud risks. Broker Access helps digitize and automate broker operations by making it easy to book, execute, track, and pay for loads with a user-friendly self-serve portal or via turnkey API, EDI, or TMS integrations. The program unlocks access to Uber Freight’s vast, private network of tens of thousands of tech-enabled carriers, ensuring brokers can service their customers reliably and efficiently, as well as mitigate fraud risks in all market conditions. Along with brokers’ proprietary carrier networks and public load boards, Broker Access helps brokers complete their diversified sourcing strategy to thrive across market conditions.

“Our platform is now more accessible and connected than ever, and brokers love the experience Broker Access delivers,” said Lior Ron, Founder and CEO of Uber Freight. “This solution gives them the tools to not only optimize their freight operations but also focus on growing their business and strengthening relationships across the supply chain. With Broker Access, we’re continuing to move the industry closer to a more efficient and connected freight ecosystem that is smarter, more efficient and delivers value for all.”

Revolutionizing Broker Operations with Digital Innovation

Brokers across the industry are facing increasing pressure to provide high-quality service, reduce fraud risk, manage costs, and maintain strong relationships with shippers and carriers alike. Broker Access directly addresses these challenges by offering brokers a comprehensive capacity-as-a-service solution, integrated into Uber Freight’s AI-powered network and platform.

Key features of Broker Access include:

Seamless Load Booking and Execution : Brokers can quickly book, manage, and tender loads through an intuitive self-serve platform or through integrations with Uber Freight’s carrier marketplace.

: Brokers can quickly book, manage, and tender loads through an intuitive self-serve platform or through integrations with Uber Freight’s carrier marketplace. Complete Control: Brokers can take complete control of load pricing, bid interactions, and carrier selection, or sit back and let the automation features work per their direction.

Brokers can take complete control of load pricing, bid interactions, and carrier selection, or sit back and let the automation features work per their direction. End-to-End Visibility : Real-time tracking, automated updates, and a centralized portal for complete transparency across every shipment.

: Real-time tracking, automated updates, and a centralized portal for complete transparency across every shipment. Fraud Mitigation: Automated carrier monitoring helps reduce risks and ensure reliability in a competitive marketplace. Uber Freight was recently named Best in Cargo Security by CargoNet , recognizing the company’s outstanding fraud prevention efforts in 2023.

This new offering reinforces Uber Freight’s commitment to empowering the entire freight ecosystem with the tools needed to thrive in today’s dynamic logistics environment.

Customer and Partner Success Stories

Early adopters of Broker Access have already experienced significant improvements in productivity, efficiency, and service quality:

“Mariner Logistics has been at the forefront of innovation in freight brokerage, and as the first brokerage company to leverage Uber Freight, we’ve seen firsthand how this platform enhances our ability to cover challenging shipments at market-competitive prices,” said Ken Apple, Vice President of Engineering at Mariner Logistics. “The combination of Uber Freight's expansive capacity and reliability has consistently delivered results that meet or exceed what we achieve with traditional tools. We’re thrilled to see Uber Freight expanding its offering to brokers, as it will undoubtedly benefit the industry with greater flexibility, coverage, and cost-effectiveness.”

"Uber Freight's Broker Access technology capabilities throughout the booking process saves a tremendous amount of time for our team. The dashboard is also a valuable tool for tracking loads and managing documents and more,” said Libby Whited, Truckload Manager at Seamless Logistics. “While we're still a relatively new Broker Access user, we're very excited about the growth potential it will bring to our truckload business by enabling us to sell into more areas of strength in the carrier network."

“Many of our Alvys TMS users operate as both carriers and brokers, and we’re thrilled to partner with Uber Freight Broker Access to offer them direct access to vetted, high-quality capacity as sole brokers on the load,” said Patrick MacKenzie, CRO at Alvys. “This digital solution enables them to seamlessly expand beyond their own network, accessing reliable support whenever they need it.”

“A key differentiator in success and failure for technology investments for brokerages of all sizes is speed – realizing time to value. Speed of onboarding and ease of use is key,” said Ryan Schreiber, Chief Growth Officer at Metafora. “We are excited to partner as a preferred integrator with the Broker Access team to enable brokerages of all sizes to rapidly integrate one of the most cutting-edge capacity-as-a-service solutions in the transportation and logistics industry and deliver not only immediate, but lasting value.”

“Uber Freight's launch of Broker Access exemplifies leadership in redefining what a capacity network can offer," said Anthony Sutardja, CEO of Parade. "At Parade, we aim to expand capacity access by enabling our customers to connect with carriers where they prefer to do business. Our integrated partnership with Uber Freight's Broker Access significantly broadens capacity options for freight brokers, empowering them to support their growth with trusted access to quality carriers."

For additional information on Broker Access and how Uber Freight is shaping the future of logistics for brokers, visit uberfreight.com/broker-access .

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is a market-leading enterprise technology company powering intelligent logistics. With a suite of end-to-end logistics applications, managed services and an expansive carrier network, Uber Freight advances supply chains and moves the world’s goods. Today, the company manages over $19.8B billion of freight and one of the largest networks of carriers. It is backed by best-in-class investors and provides services for 1 in 3 Fortune 500 companies, including Del Monte Foods, Nestle, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and more. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com .