Dillard’s Launches Lilly Sisto for Gianni Bini





LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce today’s launch of Lilly Sisto for Gianni Bini. This exclusive line of contemporary apparel, footwear, handbags and accessories is a limited-edition capsule collection designed in collaboration with New York-based fashion tastemaker, Lilly Sisto. The collection is now available for a limited time in Dillard’s stores across the nation as well as online at dillards.com.

Lilly Sisto shares, “I am beyond excited to introduce my collaboration with Dillard’s! Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of designing my own fashion line, and I was honored when Dillard’s approached me to bring this dream to life. Over the past year, we’ve worked together to create my dream capsule wardrobe for the fall/winter season. My collection features timeless wardrobe staples infused with my signature tomboy-chic style. It’s inspired by my favorite vintage pieces, travels, and the treasures I’ve collected over the years—a homage to my upbringing between New Jersey, Palm Beach, Dallas, and my home, New York City. This collection is for everyone. My hope is that it inspires you to feel excited about getting dressed every day, to feel confident, and most importantly, to have fun with your personal style!”

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “We’ve been looking forward to this launch all year! Lilly has a signature style that we knew our Gianni Bini customer would absolutely love. Each piece in her collaboration has wonderful, surprising elements that make it uniquely her own – a collection for Gianni Bini that only Lilly could inspire. We are so excited to make Lilly Sisto for Gianni Bini available today!”

About Lilly Sisto

Lilly Sisto is a New York-based former publicist turned fashion influencer and notable NYC "it-girl" known for her tomboy-chic style with over 170K+ followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Substack. Originally from New Jersey, Lilly's upbringing between the Garden State, Florida, and Texas has given her an incredibly unique aesthetic. Her foray into fashion was with LA native brand Haney, where she worked directly with the founder and creative director, Mary Alice Haney. From there Lilly went to work for Tory Burch, LoveShackFancy, Maison Margiela, Jil Sander & Marni, before pursuing content creation full-time.

About Gianni Bini

Gianni Bini, Dillard’s largest ladies’ contemporary brand, was launched in 2001 in footwear and later extended to apparel. The mission of Gianni Bini is to always be on the forefront of fashion, offering styles that exude high quality and satiate the contemporary customers constant craving for the newest, most cutting-edge trends. Gianni Bini aspires to always offer fresh, yet seasonally relevant collections that cater to all aspects of the contemporary woman’s life. Follow Gianni Bini on Instagram @giannibiniofficial. Follow Dillard’s @dillards and online at dillards.com.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 273 Dillard’s locations including 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com . The Company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

