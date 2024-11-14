SBLA Beauty Liquid Facelift Wand Awarded “Serum Product Of The Year” In 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry, today announced that the Liquid Facelift Wand from SBLA Beauty has been selected as “Serum Product of the Year” in the 2024 Awards Program.

SBLA’s Liquid Facelift Wand Line Relaxing Complex eliminates fine lines, deep lines, and wrinkles while visibly plumping skin, and contouring the face. After years of research and formulation with topical targeted ingredients, the product has been scientifically proven to reverse the biological age of the skin.

Designed to be applied all over the entire face, the wand’s proprietary SBLA Line Relaxing Complex significantly smooths lines and tightens facial skin. SBLA’s Cellular Filling Peptide Complex re-establishes volume to visibly plump, lift, and re-contour the skin. In addition, the SBLA Bio-Skin Renewal Peptide Blend restores skin renewal. Other key ingredients include 22 different peptides and Amino Acid Molecules. The formula is non-irritating, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested.

The airless design of the Liquid Facelift Wand preserves the serum’s ingredients for prolonged potency. In addition to tightening, lifting, and contouring, the wand applicator, with its antimicrobial multiple micro-biomimetic roller balls, also effectively improves circulation. The product also encourages facial muscles to relax while smoothing and brightening the complexion.

Results are visible within two hours of application and improve with continuous daily use. After a minimum of 21 days of morning and evening application, the Liquid Facelift Wand’s serum will display its optimum results. The Liquid Lift Wand can be used in tandem with other SBLA Beauty products such as the Neck, Chin & Jawline Wand and the Eye Lift Wand. All the company’s products have been clinically proven to build collagen, smooth, lift and tighten the skin while targeting specific areas of the face to deliver a more youthful appearance.

“We’re proud to say that after many years of research and development which has been scientifically proven to reverse the biological aging of the skin, our Liquid Facelift Wand finally cracks the code,” said Randi Shinder, Founder and CEO of SBLA Beauty. “We’re proud to receive this award from Beauty Innovation and we’ll continue to research and develop products that fulfill our mission to empower women to age beautifully on their own terms with non-invasive alternatives and good-for-you ingredients that deliver results.”

The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and success of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Mens Grooming and more. The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“SBLA Beauty is creating new categories within the beauty industry and filling the voids with science-based products and innovation. Lasers, injections and threads can only do so much. Hitherto this point, surgery has been the last line of defense against sagging facial skin,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “The Liquid Facelift Wand from SBLA Beauty is the holy grail with its revolutionary line relaxing technology that is resulting in an overall younger, fresher, brighter, more youthful appearance for their customers. Congratulations on being our pick for the ‘Serum Product of the Year’ award!”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

About SBLA Beauty

SBLA Beauty is where science meets beauty to create revolutionary skincare products that address universal aging concerns. It's non-invasive skincare line is clinically proven to build collagen, smooth, lift and tighten the skin while targeting the most fragile areas of your face and neck to deliver a more youthful appearance - all without surgery or needles.

SBLA is led by Toronto-based serial entrepreneur Randi Shinder, founder of iconic beauty brands CLEAN Perfume, Dessert Beauty with Jessica Simpson and the first ever micro-injected collagen lip plumper, LipFusion, the first in a portfolio of products, within the popular brand FusionBeauty. LipFusion sold 3.2 million units in Sephora in its first nine months on shelf.

The Neck, Chin and Jaw Sculpting Wand exploded onto the scene a few short years ago, selling out within record time. It sold $8.5 million through Facebook alone, in the first five months it was available. The Original Neck Wand led to new innovations including the Neck, Chin and Jaw Sculpting Wand XL, to use during one's night-time routine and complements the Original Neck Wand, and incorporates proprietary fat burning technology. Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Linkedin .