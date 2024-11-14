Extruders Market to Reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Increasing Demand for Extruders in the Food Industry | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Extruders Market Size Growth was valued at USD 10.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Extruders Market has experienced substantial growth, fueled by technological advancements, strategic mergers, and increasing demand for sustainable solutions, with significant expansion in industries such as automotive, construction, and food processing. The shift towards automation and energy-efficient systems is reshaping market dynamics, prompting manufacturers to enhance extruder capabilities for processing diverse materials like metals, plastics, and rubber to meet various industry demands. Investment in R&D to improve the flexibility and performance of extruders is driving greater adoption of these technologies, while growing emphasis on sustainability is leading to innovations in extrusion methods that prioritize minimal environmental impact, such as the processing of recycled materials. An example of this shift is Nupur Recyclers Limited, which entered the aluminum extrusion manufacturing space in October 2024 as part of its commitment to sustainable practices. Recent developments further underscore the market's trend towards consolidation and global expansion, exemplified by US Extruders' strategic partnership with Colin Sutherland in August 2024, aimed at enhancing product offerings and market presence, and Vintech’s acquisition of Rehau Automotive's sealing and extrusion unit, which strengthened its position in the automotive sector. Additionally, Novatec's purchase of Reel Power's downstream extrusion equipment line in September 2024 and Davis-Standard's acquisition of Extrusion Technology GR in February 2024 reflect the ongoing consolidation in the market, highlighting the increasing demand for specialized, efficient extrusion solutions in sectors ranging from automotive to medical and packaging industries.

Company Name Type Region Key Products ABC Extrusion Systems Manufacturer North America Twin-screw extruders, Single-screw extruders ExtrudeTech Solutions Supplier Asia-Pacific Co-rotating extruders, Pelletizers PlastiWorld Inc. Distributor South America Food & beverage extrusion systems MachTech Industries Manufacturer Middle East Laboratory extruders, Pipe extruders EuroExtrude GmbH Supplier/Distributor Europe Rubber extruders, Thermoplastic extruders

Which segment dominated the Extruders Market?

By Extruder Type

Single-screw extruders dominated the extruder market in 2023, capturing around 45% of the market share. Their popularity stems from their simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and versatility in processing various materials, particularly in the plastics industry. Single-screw extruders are frequently used in applications such as producing films, sheets, and profiles, making them ideal for sectors like packaging and consumer goods. For instance, in the food packaging industry, they are crucial for manufacturing plastic films that provide protection and facilitate easy processing. Despite the growing preference for twin-screw extruders in specialized applications, single-screw extruders continue to dominate the market due to their established role in low- to medium-volume production runs.

By Material

In 2023, plastics dominated the extruder market, holding a significant 65% of the market share. The versatility, cost-effectiveness, and wide range of applications of plastics make them the most commonly extruded material across industries. The demand for plastic extruded products has been particularly driven by sectors like packaging, automotive, and construction, where plastics offer durability, ease of molding, and cost savings. For example, in packaging, extruded plastic films are extensively used for wrapping products, while in the automotive industry, extruded plastic parts are essential for creating lightweight components that improve fuel efficiency.

Which region dominated the Extruders market?

The Asia Pacific region dominated the extruder market in 2023 and held about 50% share. This dominance is driven by a strong industrial base, rapid urbanization, and growth in key sectors like construction, packaging, automotive, and electronics. China, India, and Japan are central to this growth. China’s manufacturing sector, particularly in automotive, consumer goods, and packaging, has fueled demand for extruded products such as plastic pipes and films, driven by urbanization and infrastructure projects. India’s expanding construction and automotive sectors also contribute significantly. Japan’s advanced technology further strengthens the region's leadership, especially in high-precision applications like medical devices. The combination of a robust manufacturing ecosystem, affordable labor, and rising demand for extrusions solidifies Asia Pacific's dominance in the global market.

Recent Developments:

September 2024: Novatec sold its downstream extrusion equipment line to Reel Power as part of a strategy to focus on core areas, with Reel Power aiming to broaden its market offerings.

Novatec sold its downstream extrusion equipment line to Reel Power as part of a strategy to focus on core areas, with Reel Power aiming to broaden its market offerings. March 2024: Entek launched new twin-screw extruder technology that enhances productivity, energy efficiency, and processing speeds, catering to industries such as plastics, food, and chemicals.

The extruders market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements, the rising demand for processed food, and the shift toward plant-based diets. The food processing sector remains the largest end-user, while advancements in extrusion technology ensure that manufacturers can meet evolving consumer demands.

