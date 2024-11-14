Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Projected to Reach USD 17.66 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 13.33% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market was valued at USD 5.74 billion in 2023, expected to reach USD 17.66 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.33% from 2024 to 2032.”

Market Overview

The Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market is witnessing strong growth as technological advancements, cost reduction, and growing awareness of genetic predispositions to diseases like cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurodegenerative diseases drive its adoption. In predictive genetic testing, individuals use these tests to assess their genetic risks for certain diseases, which enables early intervention and preventive measures. Consumer genomics, which includes direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing, is rapidly expanding due to its accessibility, affordability, and widespread use for health optimization and ancestry analysis.

Genetic testing is becoming more integral to personalized health management, with a focus on prevention, early diagnosis, and targeted treatment. The demand for personalized wellness solutions is also growing as consumers look for ways to optimize their lifestyle, diet, and skincare based on their unique genetic profiles. With advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and bioinformatics tools, genetic tests are becoming more accurate, faster, and less expensive, increasing their accessibility to a broader demographic.





Growth Factors Driving the Market

The market’s growth is propelled by factors such as increasing consumer interest in wellness genomics, growing investments in predictive genetic testing for early disease detection, and technological advancements that make genetic testing more affordable and accessible. The demand for personalized medicine and individualized health insights, combined with a rising focus on preventative healthcare, are further accelerating the adoption of genetic testing among consumers worldwide.

Key Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Players:

23andMe Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Affymetrix Inc.

Applied Biosystems

Amgen Inc.

Cepheid

Color Genomics Inc.

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Danaher Corporation

EasyDNA

Gene by Gene

Guardant Health Inc.

Hologic Inc. (Gen-Probe Incorporated)

Konica Minolta Inc. (Ambry Genetics Corporation)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Mapmygenome

Orig3n (Interleukin Genetics Inc.)

Pathway Genomics

Positive Biosciences Ltd.

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens

Xcode Life

Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.74 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 17.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.33% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Test

In 2023, Predictive Testing led the market, accounting for 34.0% of the total share. This dominance is attributed to the growing prevalence of genetic disorders, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases. Predictive genetic tests allow individuals to assess their genetic risk factors, enabling earlier diagnosis and intervention.

Consumer Genomics is the fastest-growing segment, expected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR between 2024 and 2032. The increasing adoption of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing has democratized genetic information, allowing consumers to access insights into their genetic makeup for health optimization, ancestry tracing, and wellness management. This segment's rapid growth is supported by the widespread use of DTC services like 23andMe and Ancestry.com, which offer affordable testing options for consumers across various demographics. As awareness of genetic testing benefits continues to rise, consumer genomics is poised for long-term growth, driven by innovations in technology, increasing adoption, and regulatory advancements like the Genomic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA), which addresses concerns about genetic discrimination.

By Application

In 2023, the Breast and Ovarian Cancer Screening segment dominated the market, driven by the increasing global incidence of these cancers and the growing importance of early detection. Genetic testing for mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 plays a critical role in assessing the risk of breast and ovarian cancers. Early identification of genetic risk factors allows for proactive healthcare strategies, including enhanced surveillance and prophylactic measures, significantly improving survival rates.

Colon Cancer Screening is also witnessing rapid growth as more individuals become aware of hereditary conditions like Lynch Syndrome and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) that increase the risk of colon cancer. The demand for genetic screening methods such as multigene testing panels, stool DNA tests, and blood tests is increasing due to their non-invasive nature and greater accuracy in detecting genetic risk factors for colon cancer.

Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Key Segmentation:

By Test

Predictive Testing Genetic Susceptibility Test Predictive Diagnostics Population Screening

Consumer Genomics

Wellness Genomics Nutria Genetics Skin & Metabolism Genetics Others



By Application

Breast & Ovarian Cancer

Cardiovascular screening

Diabetic Screening & Monitoring

Colon Cancer

Parkinsonism / Alzheimer’s Disease

Urologic screening/ Prostate cancer screening

Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal

Other cancer screening

Other diseases

By Setting

DTC

Professional

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market, accounting for 45% of the global share in 2023. The region’s dominance is largely due to the presence of major players in the healthcare and genetic testing industry, along with high healthcare expenditure and advanced infrastructure. Additionally, the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, growing awareness about precision medicine, and favorable regulatory environments, such as the FDA’s support for genetic tests in clinical settings, are driving the market.

In the U.S., companies like 23andMe, Myriad Genetics, and Invitae are at the forefront of genetic testing innovation, offering a wide range of services from DTC genetic testing to clinical genetic screenings. Moreover, the region benefits from high research and development investments, which are fueling the adoption of advanced testing technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for predictive genetic testing and consumer genomics, with an anticipated CAGR of 15.7% between 2024 and 2032. The growth is fueled by an increasing awareness of personalized healthcare, rising disposable income, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and India are making substantial strides in expanding genetic testing services, thanks to lower testing costs and government support for advanced healthcare technologies.

In China, genetic testing services are gaining popularity among the general public, with companies like BGI Genomics and Illumina offering a variety of genetic screening tests. The rising middle class, greater access to healthcare services, and a growing focus on wellness and preventative care contribute to the region's rapid growth.

Recent Developments

August 2024 – Myriad Genetics launched the EndoPredict prognostic test in collaboration with Eurobio Scientific to assess breast cancer recurrence risk, enabling patients to avoid chemotherapy safely.

July 2024 – 23andMe entered into a partnership with 20 lung cancer advocacy organizations to enhance genetic screening for early detection of lung cancer.





